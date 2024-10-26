Culture > Music

Lily Allen’s Foot Photos Make Her More Money Than Spotify

Allen set up an OnlyFans account for foot photos earlier this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 26, 2024 5:17 pm
Lily Allen live in 2014
Lily Allen performs at Terminal 5 on September 23, 2014 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to streaming media, few platforms are as ubiquitous as Spotify. That, in turn, has led to frequent debates over the service’s system for paying artists — and what effect that has had on the larger musical ecosystem. Sometimes, there’s an example that’s so salient it simply snaps into focus, and one such example involves the pop singer Lily Allen. Earlier this year, Allen announced the debut of an OnlyFans account featuring photos of her feet.

As it turns out, she makes more money from that than she has from her music streaming on Spotify. And if that makes your brain start to melt, you’re not alone. Allen herself seems a little unsettled by it. When she mentioned her foot photos, one Twitter/X user criticized her for “being reduced to this.” Allen was having none of it.

“[I]magine being and [sic] artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” she responded. “[D]on’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Again, we’re not talking about an obscure artist here. According to her Spotify page, Allen gets 7.4 million listeners on the service per month. (By comparison, The National have 4.3 million listeners. It’s unclear if they, too, have explored putting foot photos online.) Either people are paying a significant premium to look at photos of Allen’s feet or Spotify isn’t doing right by significantly popular artists.

Is Spotify’s Discovery Mode Screwing Over Artists?
Is Spotify’s Discovery Mode Screwing Over Artists?
 The Future of Music Coalition slammed Spotify for its Discovery Mode tool, which may lower royalty rates to algorithmically boosted songs

Then again, Spotify’s influence on music and musicians has been well-documented already. Last November, musician and author Damon Krukowski spoke out against a change in how Spotify would begin paying royalties. “The damage that Spotify is doing to the music ecosystem is well known,” Krukowski wrote. “But it seems they are only getting started.” And if all of the number-crunching and think pieces don’t stick with you, maybe Allen’s foot photos/streaming revenue comparison will.

More Like This

Apple Music logo on an iPhone with Apple earbuds nearby. Apple announced a new price hike on its streaming services.
Apple Music Is Raising Prices and Spotify May Be Next
The new music video display for a Spotify artist
Spotify Is Adding Music Videos, but Don’t Get Too Excited (Yet)
Spotify logo displayed on a phone screen and headphones are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. Spotify is testing out a new AI DJ feature.
We Tried Spotify’s New DJ Feature, an AI-Crafted Radio Station with Commentary
Microphone
Is YouTube Looking to Take on Spotify When it Comes to Podcasts?

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, Glen Powell in Twisters and Carmy from The Bear — three of our simple, last-minute Halloween costumes for men
6 Super-Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for You, a Man
Barn coats are so back.
The Best Barn Coats for Men This Fall, According to Style Editors

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Lily Allen live in 2014

Lily Allen's Foot Photos Make Her More Money Than Spotify

Phil Lesh, 1978

Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead Co-Founder, Dead at 84

Oasis songs

Every Oasis Song, Ranked

20 of the best viral videos from 20 years of YouTube, from David After Dentist to Chocolate Rain, as chosen by InsideHook editors

The 20 Best Viral Videos From 20 Years of YouTube, According to InsideHook Editors

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer