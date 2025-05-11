Culture > Music

The Who Are Bidding North America Farewell. What About the UK?

There are some logistical factors at work

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 11, 2025 5:48 pm EDT
The Who at Super Bowl XLIV
The Who performing at Super Bowl XLIV.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This week, one of the world’s most storied rock and roll bands announced that its next visit to North America would also be its last. The Who recently announced the date of their North American farewell tour, which will begin in Florida in August and conclude in Las Vegas the following month. It’s notable that this is billed as their North American farewell tour, which begs the question: do they have plans for a farewell tour of the U.K. as well?

That’s where things get a little bit complicated. When Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend took questions at the press conference announcing the farewell tour, they addressed where they might tour (or not tour) next. “Let’s see if we survive this one,” Daltrey said.

He brought up the fact that he’d recently finished a solo tour of the U.K., and then veered into the complexities of touring there. “Touring the U.S. is a damn sight easier than touring the U.K., because for some reason or another, the U.K. has decided to make it as difficult as possible to go from A to B,” he added.

“I don’t want to say that there won’t be, but I’m not confident in saying there will be,” Daltrey said. Townshend agreed, and called The Who’s previous U.K. tour “a strange one,” citing insurance problems that limited the venues where they could play. And as Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matthew Wilkening pointed out, Daltrey also cited throat issues that limited his capacity to perform on consecutive nights.

Metal Musicians and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Who Knew?
Metal Musicians and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Who Knew?
 Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory explains the symbiosis between the two, and what exactly happens in his “backstage dojo”

Given that Daltrey recently toured the U.K., it’s worth noting that the members of The Who have stayed busy as of late, drummer-related issues notwithstanding. Townshend was recently scheduled to perform a solo version of “Baba O’Reilly” at a 90th birthday celebration in New York for minimalist composer Terry Riley, though he eventually had to back out as a result of an injury.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 26, 2022 in New York City.
Bands Like The Who Can’t Afford to Tour Anymore
Jay Z
Is It Finally Time to Rename the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
Jay Blakesberg
Inside the Family-Run Instagram of One of Rock and Roll’s Most Important Photographers
New NY Sound
Meet the Bands Spearheading the “New New York Sound”

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Flags with Novo Nordisk logo
We're Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Shinola The Duck 40mm; Furlan Marri Red Hunter Anniversary Piece;
The Best Watches of April
An illustration of a real Ferrari F40 in Hot Wheels packaging. The toy company just restarted its partnership with Ferrari after a 10-year hiatus.
Can a $1 Toy Inspire Someone to Buy a $500,000 Car?
an illustration of two bottles next to a glass with the word bitters written in the background
The Homemade Bar: DIY Bitters Will Make Your Cocktails Pop
The best last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Amazon.
The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

The Who at Super Bowl XLIV

The Who Are Bidding North America Farewell. What About the UK?

Suddenly everything Arcade Fire does feels very dated.

Nobody Asked for a New Arcade Fire Album

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty