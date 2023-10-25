Father and son walking past a dog on a bridge at sunset.
There's a big world out there, remember? Let a child show you.
Europa Press via Getty Images
Wellness > Mental Health

Why Neighborhood Walks Are Better (and Easier) With Kids

Little ones are great at identifying the world's little wins

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
October 25, 2023 2:19 pm
Tanner is the Senior Editor at InsideHook. An avid runner and traveler, he writes about strength training, longevity practices and mental health. In his...Read More

As wellness writers the internet over continue to urge — and sometimes beg — readers to make walks a non-negotiable part of their everyday routine, various modes of walking have come into the fray.

Like super walks. Or German walks. Or “hot girl walks.”

It’s all great — call your walk whatever you want it. If it gets you away from the desk, it’s good for your body and brain. But walks can be great for the soul too, helping us re-cultivate our relationship to the outside world. Walking around a neighborhood invites inevitable observations and impressions.

All of these (the good, bad and ugly…I was clawed by a dog on today’s morning amble) have the capacity to add color to your day, remind you of something or inspire you and hopefully tether you to a community.

Sometimes, though, it’s hard to get the habit off the ground. And when you do head out, it’s tempting to just take your phone out of your pocket and get it over with. But that’s a surefire way to miss out on all the fun. Which is why we recommend bringing a kid along.

A Father-Child Tradition That’ll Increase Your Longevity
A Father-Child Tradition That’ll Increase Your Longevity

You'll need 100 meters and a birthday cake. We explain.

The Power of Savoring

Not just any kid. Hopefully, a kid that belongs to you, or someone you love, or someone who pays you to look after them. Try to get in the habit of going for a walk with this little person, and watch how it’ll improve (a) your relationship with the activity and (b) your overall ability to “savor” the world around you.

In modern self-help speak, “savoring,” has to do with one’s ability/tendency to appreciate an event while in the moment. It’s psychological. Those who are good at it tend to pick up on the little wins the world is sending their way and are adept at shaking off whatever moments don’t go so well.

Kids are good at savoring. They naturally see the world through appreciative and curious eyes. Construction sites, parks, sunsets, cemeteries…these are all marvels for them, worthy of their interest and interrogation. And walking alongside an adult is the best way for them to safely savor this world, to unravel it at close range.

Walks With Little Ones

You can’t pull your phone out around a kid (this is defined as phubbing: “phone snubbing”) without devaluing what they’re saying or trivializing what the both of you are seeing.

Walking around with a kid can be the convincer you need to put the phone away; this should help compel you to the present. It’s just walking, the same as it always was: cross that block, turn that corner, crunch an acorn. If you need to, try following their lead until your mood and mindfulness are positive enough that they’re following yours.

It helps to choose routes that aren’t too congested, or so common (such as a walk to school) that the walk would feel like a chore. Go somewhere quieter (or wilder) once in a while and point out the things you see. I’d recommend bringing them to one of the thousands of linear parks created by the Rails to Trails Conservancy. Each pathway used to be a rail corridor; if nothing else, kids love anything to do with trains.

Of course, this isn’t just an effective (selfish) way to get better at walking and savoring. It’s also a great way to share valuable time with a child in your life, and potentially jumpstart a tradition that they’ll cherish.

More Like This

A father walking his son to school. A new study looks at "dad brain," or how the brain changes during early fatherhood.
What the Hell Is “Dad Brain”? Is It a Good Thing?
The Best Workouts to Do With Your Aging Dad
The Best Workouts to Do With Your Aging Dad
A man riding bikes with his son.
How to Stay in Shape as a Young Dad
A father and a son walking next to a lake.
The Tradition That All Parents Should “Fiercely Protect”

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“TNF” Ends With NFL Officials Missing an Obvious Call, Again

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

Posters from four popular shows on Apple TV Plus, which is increasing prices

Why Is Apple TV+ Raising Prices Again?

The best deals of the week

From Barbour to Brooklinen: The 23 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Ward Eight in a coupe glass

The 7 Best Classic Rye Cocktails

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.

Channel Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in "Fingernails"

Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With the Science of Soulmates

The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.

If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling