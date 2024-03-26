The 19 Best Sushi Restaurants in LA

There’s no shortage of new and classic sushi spots to try in Los Angeles, but which are the sure-fire bets? Our list includes tried-and-true mainstays like Matsuhisa, the traditional omakase menu of Nozawa Bar, and even the no-frills Sushi Fumi, which is known for its long lines as they notoriously don’t take reservations. Whether you’re looking for traditional sushi or something more inventive, L.A. has it all — including plenty of restaurants that are Michelin-rated — with almost all flying in fish straight from Japan. Here are our picks for the best sushi spots in L.A.

West Hollywood

One of only five restaurants in the city (and the only sushi restaurant) to be awarded two Michelin stars, this exclusive sushi spot only serves eight guests during its two nightly seatings (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) around its sushi counter. The omakase menu choreographed by Executive Chef Yohei Matsuki showcases traditional Edomae-style sushi, which uses curing and aging to preserve the fish that’s flown in twice a week from Japan.

609 La Cienega Blvd.

Downtown

This Arts District haunt has modernized the traditional omakase experience. It’s where natural sake is poured and Japanese hip-hop is played all while the freshest of fish are served. With only seven seats, this omakase feels like you’re sitting at a friend’s fine-dining sushi bar.

738 E 3rd St.

Encino

Enjoy unique nigiri and other authentic eats from chef and owner Taketoshi Azumi’s Japanese omakase menu with an appetizer, miso soup and 14 pieces of sushi. The Michelin-starred spot is named after Shin, the Tokyo restaurant of Chef Azumi’s late father. The nightly seatings are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and fit only six to eight people at a time, adding to the exclusivity of the intimate space. Advance reservations are required.

16573 Ventura Blvd.

Sushi Park

West Hollywood

This famous sushi restaurant can be found in a decidedly low-key location: on the second floor of an unassuming strip mall. Notoriously traditional, the sign out front reads: “No Takeout, No Trendy Sushi, No Salad, No Veggies, No California Roll, No Spicy Teriyaki, No Teriyaki, Tempura.” The hole-in-the-wall with only eight seats at the counter and five small tables serves fresh fish and is known to be a celebrity hotspot.

8539 Sunset Blvd #20

West Hollywood

James Beard Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole makes his L.A. debut at his nontraditional Japanese restaurant (a sister restaurant to his award-winning spots in Texas and Miami). Order from the a la carte or omakase menus from Cole, who trained in Japan. Surprising must-haves include the kinoko sushi (a mushroom nigiri) and the restaurant’s inventive cocktails like the Dirty Dashi, inspired by a Dirty Martini.

9001 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 101

Los Angeles

Since opening at the start of the COVID pandemic, Chef Hideyuki Yoshimoto’s restaurant inside Robertson Plaza has moved up the ranks of best sushi in L.A. Serving an la carte or omakase menu with fresh fish (the chef trained at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market), as well as kaisendon (rice bowl with sashimi) sushi, the quaint restaurant is one of the more affordable ones on the list.

116 N Robertson Blvd.

Sushi Fumi

Beverly Grove

Expect no frills at this sushi hotspot with a constant crowd outside lined up for dinner, waiting for their names to be called. Arrive early and jot your name down on the list for traditional and not-so-traditional sushi by Chef Hiro Tamashiro. The a la carte menu here features inventive rolls, chirashi bowls and sushi with the fish (written on the daily board) being the star of each plate. For a more omakase-like experience, sit at the sushi counter.

359 N. La Cienega Blvd.

East Beverly Hills

Located on the eastern outskirts of Beverly Hills is th sushi haven by world renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. This namesake spot precedes his Nobu locations (two in Los Angeles) that are equally noteworthy, however, Matsuhisa is where it all started. The less flashy sushi restaurant offers Nobu favorites plus more of the award winning chef’s Peruvian-inspired Japanese dishes. Sit at the sushi bar and order from the omakase menu for a more authentic experience.

129 N La Cienega Blvd.

Brentwood, Marina del Rey

You probably didn’t expect a vegan spot to make the list, but if there’s one place that you should try plant-based sushi, it’s Planta. We recommend the “unagi” eggplant nigiri with miso truffle, crispy mushroom hand rolls, baked “crab” roll with hearts of palm, a spicy “tuna” roll made with watermelon, and the Torched & Pressed with avocado and truffle glaze.

1754 San Vicente Blvd. and 4625 Admiralty Way, Suite 104

Downtown

Located in the Honda Plaza in Little Tokyo, Sushi Gen is known for long lines and traditional Japanese cuisine. The restaurant offers lunch (served at the tables only) and dinner specials, as well as a la carte sushi, maki and sashimi options, plus appetizers such as chicken karaage and tempura, and dinner plates like beef teriyaki or salmon.

422 E. 2nd St.

Shibuya

Calabasas

Yet another sushi spot known for its long wait, but here, the wait — up to two hours at times — is worth it for their popular, namesake Shibuya and salmon onion rolls. The spicy tuna rice cakes are also a must. Expect fun combinations and nontraditional sushi mixed with the usual sashimi, sushi and maki.

4774 Park Granada

Beverly Hills

Helmed by Chef Earl Aguilar, who trained under celebrated sushi chef Kiminobu Saito of acclaimed sister restaurant Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks, this omakase experience is an underground spot (located below street level in the Rodeo Collection) that’s equally noteworthy and splurge-worthy. The daily menu uses top-quality fish sourced from local Japanese markets paired with rare global wines. The two-hour, 20-course omakase seats are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

421 N Rodeo Dr.

Woodland Hills

Before expanding to multiple locations throughout the city (Santa Monica, Culver City), the Brothers Sushi kicked things off at the Woodland Hills location. There is an a la carte and omakase menu, both of which use the freshest fish flown in from Japan or New Zealand, as well as local produce, all prepared under the watchful eye of baseball cap-wearing owner-chef Mark Okuda. Reservations are highly recommended.

21418 Ventura Blvd.

Beverly Hills

Owned by Kazunori Nozawa (known for more casual Sugarfish and KazuNori chains across the city) and helmed by Chef Osamu Fujita, this hidden gem has earned a Michelin star for the omakase menu at its 10-seat, reservation-only sushi bar tucked away behind sister restaurant Sugarfish Beverly Hills.

212 N Canon Dr.

Atwater Village

When planning a special dinner, look no further than Morihiro. The Michelin-starred restaurant by Chef Morihiro Onodera impresses with two different omakase menus (one for the counter and the other for the tables) highlighting sushi using rice grown in his hometown of Iwate, Japan, all served on his own handmade pottery.

3133 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles

Another sushi spot on the L.A. Michelin guide with one star, this restaurant is known for their traditional sushi served out of a small restaurant. Chef Hiroyuki Naruke is behind the downtown hotspot, serving Edo-style sushi through an omakase menu for lunch ($150) and dinner ($300).

521 W. 7th St.

Encino

Chefs and owners Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, a husband-and-wife team, are behind this intimate 10-seat, 17-course tasting menu restaurant. Expect inventive dishes such as hamachi painted yellow with sweet corn pudding and topped with a fine sprinkle of breadcrumbs made from Kallas-Lee’s famous sourdough; and Lee’s signature roasted bone marrow nigiri seasoned with soy sauce, sea salt and freshly grated wasabi root, followed by bone marrow fat-fried unagi that’s topped with poblano yuzu kosho, soy sauce, ponzu, lemon and sea salt.

16101 Ventura Blvd #100

Santa Monica

This Japanese restaurant owned by Chef Shunji Nakao serves seasonal dishes with California influences. Rated one Michelin star, the restaurant is split into two intimate sushi bars (one that’s six seats and overseen by Chef Shunji; $280) and the other with seven seats overseen by Chef Takahiro Miki ($250). Both serve omakase menus and start dinner at the same time for all guests.

3003 Ocean Park Blvd.

Downtown

This minimalist hole-in-the-wall in Little Tokyo puts a modern spin on traditional sushi. The 10-seat bar was awarded one Michelin star and serves Chef Yoshiyuki Inoue’s omakase menu only three nights a week, Wednesday through Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Sushi Kaneyoshi is notoriously hard to find, but once a reservation is secured, you’ll be given directions for locating it within a parking structure of the Kajima office building.

250 1st St., B1