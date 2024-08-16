Let’s Talk About Healthy Fats

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Let’s talk about fat. I grew up thinking that fat was very bad, not good, not even a little bit. The remnants of limp salad as a meal a la severe 90’s diet culture leached into the early 2000’s childhood homes of many, including my own.

Magazine spreads glamorized eating next to nothing while insufferable Jenny Craig weight loss guru commercials plagued my afternoon cartoon tv time. It wasn’t until I was a little bit older that things like fish oil and the acknowledgement of certain good fats became a slightly less taboo topic. Now, in my early 20’s, we’ve come to place long overdue importance on full, regular and balanced meals — which means loads of good fats.

The classic example of “healthy fats” usually underscores avocado, fish or nuts — all very mediterranean-esque. I’ve seen articles linking these kinds of fats to things like improving heart health, lowering blood pressure and boosting longevity. But if you find that you have a hard time working them into your diet, supplements might be worth a shot. Enter healthy fat supplement company Fatty15.

Fatty15 was founded by the real live couple, Stephanie, an epidemiologist and Eric Venn-Watson MD, who joined forces as entrepreneurs with a shared goal of looking for a better solution to improving longevity in humans.

The search started with looking at and comparing dolphin pods off of coastal California and Florida. They found that the dolphin pods near Florida were consuming fish that had higher levels of a fatty acid called C15:0, which they note on their site was documented having a positive impact on mitigating age-related health conditions. Think — improved heart and brain health.

Now, Fatty15, the company, sells capsuled and bottled fatty acid C15:0 after finding, through scientific study, that C15:0 had similar positive impacts on humans. In essence, this fatty acid stands out from the classic ones like Omega-3, which we now hear loads about, because of its molecular structure and impact on our cells.

You can get the ins and outs of the science behind C15:0 on Fatty15’s site, but the upshot is that C15:0 is built differently than other classic healthy fat molecules, like omegas, which makes it stand out in the scientific community. Its unique structure has been shown to promote long-term metabolic, heart and liver health.

Fatty15 also notes the key differences between their product, C15:0, and other fatty acids. Per their website, you need to consume less C15:0 to reap the same benefits of omega-3, which you would need to consume significantly more of. Plus C15:0 has no fishy taste or smell that’s often associated with omega-3.

If you are intrigued enough to try it for yourself, we’ve linked the product down below. You can get your hands on one bottle or you can sign up for their subscription service so you don’t have to worry about refills. Either way, the choice is yours.