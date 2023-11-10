Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

These real gemstones from the NYC-based custom jewelry shop are sure to dazzle

Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling
Frank Darling
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 10, 2023 10:38 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

It’s true what they say: Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend. I’d know, because I am a girl. Well, I am a woman. A full-grown woman who, eventually, wants to wear a real-ass diamond on her finger, ears or neck (preferably all three).  

Most real-ass diamonds, however, aren’t the most, uh, ethical of rocks. Major humanitarian concerns are associated with natural diamond mining, which is why we’ve seen an uptick in companies offering an alternative: Laboratory-grown diamonds.

 Consumers are actively seeking conflict-free, more environmentally friendly engagement rings and other pieces of diamond jewelry and have turned to lab-grown diamonds. Compared to natural diamonds, these lab-grown gems are also more approachable in terms of cost, likely another reason why the style has exploded in recent years — more consumers can afford a giant, sparkly rock. 

I’m not knocking the lab-grown craze, or anyone who prefers to wear a chemically made diamond. Some women don’t want their significant others spending exorbitant amounts of money on an engagement ring, and would rather the funds be put towards a house or vacation. However, just as many women want the OG — and who can blame them? A natural diamond is quite impressive.

The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
 Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

It’s difficult, however, to overlook the ghastly natural diamond industry. That’s why, if you know your girlfriend, wife or whoever you’re buying jewelry for has a penchant for real gemstones, I’d recommend doing your diamond shopping at Frank Darling

The NYC-based custom jewelry shop specializes in jewelry pieces created with stunning natural, conflict-free diamonds. But how do they do it? 

All diamonds sold by Frank Darling must adhere to the strict Kimberly Process, an international trade regime founded in 2003 with the intent to eliminate the trade in “conflict diamonds,” i.e. gemstones that are illegally traded to fund wars. The company also uses an emerging mine-to-finger traceability technology that allows them to track a diamond from its first transaction all the way to final sale, and source from countries with fair labor practices and above-standard environmental policies. 

Beyond its ethicality, though, Frank Darling also just offers extremely unique, nice-looking jewelry pieces at reasonable prices for real diamonds. (If your recipient does prefer a lab-grown gemstone, or you need a piece of jewelry at a more wallet-friendly price, most of the company’s pieces can be set with lab-grown diamonds for half the price.)

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite diamond pieces from the brand — perfect for any type of jewelry-wearer on your list. 

For the romantic 

Frank Darling Single Scoop Rounds
Frank Darling Single Scoop Rounds

Diamond studs are an eternal good gift idea. This stunning pair is the brand’s most classic prong set diamond studs. They’re perfect for elevating her everyday looks and complimenting her fancier fits.

Frank Darling : $850
Frank Darling The Clutch Studs Asschers
Frank Darling The Clutch Studs Asschers
Frank Darling : $1,175
Frank Darling Oval Half Eternity Band
Frank Darling Oval Half Eternity Band
Frank Darling : $1,975
Frank Darling Lunette Marquise Ring
Frank Darling Lunette Marquise Ring
Frank Darling : $1,440

For the minimalist

Frank Darling THE OG Pendants | Oval
Frank Darling THE OG Pendants | Oval

This statement-making oval diamond necklace is as striking as it gets.

Frank Darling : $540
Frank Darling The OG Studs Round
Frank Darling The OG Studs Round
Frank Darling : $800
Frank Darling The Lowrider Pendant Round
Frank Darling The Lowrider Pendant Round
Frank Darling : $540
Frank Darling Gum Drop Ring | Emerald
Frank Darling Gum Drop Ring | Emerald

This uniquely designed, chunky ring is set with an eye-catching oval-shaped bezel.

Frank Darling : $1,790
Frank Darling Kite Set Radiator Ring | Asscher
Frank Darling Kite Set Radiator Ring | Asscher
Frank Darling : $1,350
Frank Darling The Radiator Pendant | Asscher
Frank Darling The Radiator Pendant | Asscher
Frank Darling : $600
Frank Darling Baguette Half Eternity Band
Frank Darling Baguette Half Eternity Band

An easily stackable ring that’s set with nine of your choice of natural or lab-grown diamonds.

Frank Darling : $1,250
Frank Darling The Lowrider Studs | Emeralds
Frank Darling The Lowrider Studs | Emeralds
Frank Darling : $1,138
Frank Darling Half Briquette Band
Frank Darling Half Briquette Band
Frank Darling : $1,450

More Like This

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurge-Worthy
8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurge-Worthy
The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money
The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money
The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides
The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
A Perfect Gift for Her: This Puffer Jacket

$198$138

Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Sense 2 Is Now 34% Off

$300$198

Nisolo
Take 35% Off Some Handsome Nisolo Footwear

From Our Partner

The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off
The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off

$59$47

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

tailpipe

EU Curbs Some of its Emissions Regulation Ambition

Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

Level Up Your Gift Giving With Diamonds From Frank Darling

Journalist Basem Wasef driving a Jaguar D-type Continuation in the Modena Cento Ore classic car rally in Italy

High Speeds, Piazza Pit Stops and a $2M Jaguar: Welcome to Italy’s Modena Cento Ore

The Rimac Nevera, an electric hypercar from Croatia, breaking the Guinness World Record for fastest driving in reverse

There’s a New Fastest Car in the World — Going in Reverse

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

a collection of rye whiskey bottles that we liked that are under $100

10 Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Journalist Basem Wasef driving a Jaguar D-type Continuation in the Modena Cento Ore classic car rally in Italy

High Speeds, Piazza Pit Stops and a $2M Jaguar: Welcome to Italy’s Modena Cento Ore

El Pescador Lodge is a bucket list item for saltwater fly anglers

In Belize, a Saltwater Fly-Fishing Paradise Awaits

Dan Silverman's "Million Dollar Chicken."

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.