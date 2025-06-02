Culture > Internet

Marc Maron Announces End of “WTF” Podcast

Its final episode will air later in 2025

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 2, 2025 4:20 pm EDT
Marc Maron in 2025
Marc Maron at Apple TV+'s "Stick" world premiere held at AMC Century City on May 29, 2025.
River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

One of the country’s most beloved podcasts is set to air its final episode later this year. In the midst of one episode of WTF, the podcast he began hosting in 2009, Marc Maron announced that his final episode would air later this fall — though he didn’t rule out a return to podcasting in some other form.

Deadline’s Peter White revealed the news earlier today, citing comments Maron himself made on the show’s latest episode, when Maron was joined by John Mulaney. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end,” Maron said on the episode. “It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.”

Given that WTF will have close to 2,000 episodes by the time it officially wraps up, it isn’t necessarily shocking to hear that both Maron and longtime producer Brendan McDonald would want to take a break — especially given the show’s twice-weekly schedule. “We’re burnt out,” Maron said on the latest episode. “And we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done.”

He also emphasized that this probably isn’t the end of him doing interviews or podcasting, full stop. “Doesn’t mean I’ll never have talks like I do here, or some kind of podcast at some point in time,” he said. “But for now, we’re just wrapping things up. It’s okay. It’s okay to end things. It’s okay to try to start some other chapter in your life.”

In a 2013 interview with InsideHook, Maron said, “It was actually a dream of mine: to be able to talk alone on a mic.” While WTF is winding down its run, Maron seems to be staying busy, including playing a supporting role on the forthcoming golf comedy Stick, which debuts later this week. He’ll also have an HBO comedy special — another form of talking alone on a mic, if you will — airing later this year.

