They’re hereee. Nearly a full year after it was the revolutionary running shoe was announced, Nike is finally mass-releasing the Nike Pegasus Premium, a hybrid, ZoomX-cushioned trainer that, despite looking like a funky, 97-inspired Air Max, manages to wedge an insane amount of performance into a distance shoe, including a first-of-its-kind sculpted Air Zoom unit you’ll have to feel to believe. We’ve already gotten the chance to run in them, and we must say: they’re snappy, they’re good for virtually every run, and they totally kick ass. The initial batch is mostly sold out, but expect a new colorway launch — Black and Bright Crimson, very cool — in the not-too-distant future. As in, March 5.