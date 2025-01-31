Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Timex Watches, Nikes and a Vuori Collab

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
January 31, 2025 2:43 pm EST
From Timex to Nike this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Timex, Nike, Yellow Tail, Rimowa, Vuori

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Vuori collabs with Clae to bring us the best sneakers, Timex drops yet another durable timepiece and Nike mass-released the Pegasus Premium.

Vuori x Clae Sneaker Collab
Vuori x Clae Sneaker Collab

Fresh off an astronomical $5.5 billion dollar valuation, athleisure giants Vuori are testing the limits of what lululemon moms and TikTok boys will spend money on, with a follow-up to their sellout collaboration with sneaker brand CLAE. The resulting Deane Vegan Vuori sneaker is a supposed nod to SoCal, at least so far as in the handcrafted shoe being designed with a vegan leather upper and zero personality (respectfully). The sneaker is available in a duo of minimalist shades for $170 at both Vuori and CLAE’s webstores now.

buy here: $170
Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm
Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm

Things Timex is known for: durable, down-to-earth timepieces for the working man. Things Timex is not known for: indestructible works of art. The iconic American watch brand just dropped arguably the watch of the year to do with their S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm, a visionary, Giorgio Galli-designed dress watch constructed with a compact titanium case and limited to just 500 pieces. Naturally, the exclusive release almost immediately sold out, despite a very un-Timex-y $2,000 price tag. Good luck on the secondary markets — you’ll need it.

buy here: $1950
Nike Pegasus Premium Runners
Nike Pegasus Premium Runners

They’re hereee. Nearly a full year after it was the revolutionary running shoe was announced, Nike is finally mass-releasing the Nike Pegasus Premium, a hybrid, ZoomX-cushioned trainer that, despite looking like a funky, 97-inspired Air Max, manages to wedge an insane amount of performance into a distance shoe, including a first-of-its-kind sculpted Air Zoom unit you’ll have to feel to believe. We’ve already gotten the chance to run in them, and we must say: they’re snappy, they’re good for virtually every run, and they totally kick ass. The initial batch is mostly sold out, but expect a new colorway launch — Black and Bright Crimson, very cool — in the not-too-distant future. As in, March 5.

buy here: $210
Knob Creek Bold Picks
Knob Creek Bold Picks

A single barrel bourbon picked by…Eli Manning? As a Super Bowl tie-in, that’s a winning combo (at least if you’re playing the Patriots). Selected by Manning and eighth-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe, this limited-edition is only available in stores in New Orleans, NYC and LA (there’s also a tie-in sweepstakes in case you want to win a trip to the distillery). So, does Eli know whiskey as well as his brother? It’s a good and unsurprisingly aggressive (120-proof) take on classic Knob Creek, full of vanilla, caramel and baking spices, with a hint of leather and citrus.

read more here
Yellow Tail x Domino’s Red Blend
Yellow Tail x Domino’s Red Blend

Another option for the Super Bowl? Pair your mom’s favorite wine brand and your college pizza staple. Yellow Tail and Domino’s recently teamed up to debut a $13 red blend that “enhances a great tasting pizza’s existing flavor.” Yellow Tail’s website also offers some alternate wine/pizza pairings on their site.

buy here: $
Rimowa x Rick Owens Cabin Bronze Suitcase
Rimowa x Rick Owens Cabin Bronze Suitcase

Rimowa has partnered with retailer Rick Owens to bring us a perfectly bronzed one-of-a-kind suitcase. The color is achieved through a manual pigmentation process, which means no two are alike and there are only 500 numbered pieces so if you think this fits your travel style, you better act fast.

buy here: $3525

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

