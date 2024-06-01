Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Sagamore Rye, Sonos Headphones and a Nothing Tech Phone

The seven best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
June 1, 2024 6:46 am
From headphones to rye, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Vans collabs with Proenza Schouler, Sagamore Spirits releases a small batch rye and Sonos blesses us with new wireless headphones.

Sagamore Spirits Small Batch Rye
Find Here : $39

The Baltimore-based distillery (we’re fans) just released its first 100% Maryland-distilled rye. It’s a blend of both high- and low-rye mash bills, triple distilled, aged 4-6 years and coming in at 93 proof (and just $40). We should have a proper tasting soon, but the initial tasting notes suggest baking spices, golden apples, caramel, honey, oak and vanilla.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones
Buy Here : $449

The audio brand makes its first foray into the world of headphones with the release of Sonos Ace. The cans promise lossless streaming, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and active noise cancellation, and seemed primed to rival Apple’s AirPods Max. 

Ooni Koda 2 Max Outdoor Pizza Oven
Buy Here : $999

Now available for pre-order and set to arrive on the doorsteps of aspiring home pizzaiolos throughout July, Ooni’s new gas-powered Koda 2 Max is capable of reaching 950 degrees and boasts a 24-inch cordierite cooking surface with a pair of independent heat zones that can handle pies of all shapes and sizes. Outiffed with smart-cooking functionality once connected to Ooni’s app, the Koda 2 Max is capable of firing up a pizza in under a minute, although consuming it that quickly is not recommended.

Tracksmith Diane Leather Collection
Buy Here : $70 – $85

Tough as her surname suggests, Englishwoman Diane Leather became the first woman to run a mile in under five minutes, just 23 days after Roger Bannister ran a sub-four-minute mile in 1954. Though many people know Bannister’s name, not as many know Leather’s which is why Tracksmith has introduced a limited-edition collection of pieces featuring a custom logo including the women’s running pioneer’s three favorite words: “Fleet and Free.” Some of the collection is already sold out, so you’ll want to place a Leather-like sub-five-minute order.

Hedley&Bennett Liberty Fabric Aprons
Buy Here : $125

We’ve expressed our love for Hedley&Bennett aprons before. The iconic kitchenware brand has just released a new set of aprons that are manufactured out of material from english fabric figurehead Liberty Fabric. The aprons boast iconic floral designs which are printed on to 100% cotton sugar maple canvas material. Perfect for summertime cooking.

Nothing Tech Phone (2a)
Read More Here : $349

Ready to depart with your iPhone? If the answer is yes we can help you. If the answer is no, we’re not sure what to do. But cool niche phones that exist outside of the apple ecosystem have been popping up on our radar left right and center. This Nothing Tech phone is no exception. It’s got a custom 7200 pro processor and an advanced cooling system to make sure that the phone lives long and prospers. Plus it’s got a battery that can last for up to 2 days straight.

Vans x Proenza Schouler Collab
Buy Here : $200

We can’t say that Proenza Schouler yassifying the OG Vans slip-on was on our 2024 prediction list, but honestly, at this point, nothing surprises us. Made from a full-grain leather the shoe has been majorly puffed up chic Proenza Schouler fashion (and complete with an ultra-cushy Proenza Schouler footbed, too). They’re great for summer stunting, perhaps less appropriate for ollies and trey-flips than your typical black-and-white checked sneakers.

