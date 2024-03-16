Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Ninja Coolers, Outdoor Cookware and Deck Shoes

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 16, 2024 7:48 am
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Le Creuset releases their first ever Alpine outdoor cookware collection, Ninja drops a multi-compartment cooler and Buck Mason graces us with a new herringbone deck shoe.

Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Cookware
Buy Here : $160

A selection of skillets, grill baskets, pizza pans and various utensils built for the outdoor cook, a first for the luxury cookware brand. What makes it worthy of the outdoors? Take the skillet, for example: Crafted from enameled cast iron, the cookware features raised, oversized loop handles designed for easy and safe lifting, even with bulky grill gloves.

Moonstar x Buck Mason Herringbone Deck Shoes
Buy Here : $158

Guys only want one thing, and it’s fucking disgusting. Or, in this case, it’s actually a squeaky clean pair of deck shoes from Japanese label Moonstar, made exclusively for Buck Mason in Kurume, Japan. Crafted from a herringbone twill and modeled off of the 1940s USN-issued model, you can think of these sneakers as the RRL selvedge denim of vulcanized rubber and canvas trainers. Buy a pair for spring and prepare to wear literally nothing else.

Brightland Castelventrano Olive Oil
Buy Here : $40

Brightland is known for its delicious and consciously crafted olive oil, made from heirloom olives and local ingredients sourced from farms in the Sunshine State. But this week, the popular EVOO company announced its first-ever oil made outside California — a single-estate extra virgin olive oil made by a small family producer in Sicily. The hand-harvested oil uses buttery, bright green Castelvetrano olives, giving it a bright and grassy flavor profile, perfect for drizzling on pasta, focaccia, charcuterie and more.

Tanqueray Martini Kit x Launch of Palm Royale
Pre-order Here : $100

Palm Royale is a star-studded Apple Original TV series about a woman trying to make her way into 1960s Palm beach society. Both incredibly comical and unbelievably stylish, we’re personally very excited to watch, and there’s no better way to enjoy the show than with a Martini in hand. To celebrate the launch, Tanqueray Gin and Cocktail Courier put together a fabulous kit — including Tanqueray London Dry Gin, vermouth, olives, brine, coupe glasses, sunglasses, a two-month Apple TV+ subscription and more — so you can craft two types of Martinis and sip in style.

Dr. Squatch Game of Thrones Soaps
Buy Here : $24 – $29

Delivered in a custom collector’s box that’s as handsome as Jon Snow, this limited-edition trio of bar soaps allows GoT fans to lather up with ice and fire to avoid smelling like something the dragons of Westeros dragged in. The soaps  — Thousand Sword Scrub, Drogon’s Blaze: Dracarys and Viserion’s Freeze — all have different degrees of grit, vary in scent and are crafted with natural ingredients suited for all skin types. Winter is here — and it never smelled so good.

Snow Peak GORE-Tex Rain Jacket
Buy Here : $500

Gore-Tex has been around for decades, but the waterproof yet breathable wonder fabric has never been used in the meticulously designed outdoor apparel from Snow Peak…until now. Those April showers (and downpours and wintry mixes and deluges) don’t stand a chance against the Japanese brand’s first-ever Gore-Tex collection, which includes this pocket-festooned rain jacket, but also a five-panel cap, wide-brim rain hat and go-anywhere pants. They’re all available in the same three colors, so feel free to mix and match or go full monochromatic.

Nomadix Fanny Packs
Buy Here : $35

Designed to be a can-do carry-all and field-tested by cyclists, hikers and travelers, Nomadix’s new Fanny Pack is the perfect accessory for carrying smaller essentials out into the wide, wide world. Made with post-consumer recycled materials and tough enough to resist water and sand, the hip-hugging pack features a key clip and security pocket, an exterior pocket for quick access to your phone or wallet and two side pockets for other vital items. Twelve colors are still available as Eastern Beach has already sold out.

Full Immunity Unidirectional Carbon Fiber Blade
Buy Here : $600

Look, we’re not going to lie. $600 for a 5.94” EDC knife is more than a bit of a gut punch, even for the most tactically minded among us. But there’s zero denying that the new 290-241 Full Gold Class limited variant, part of Benchmade’s mythical Immunity family, is packed with enough military-grade steel and functional tech that we’re willing to let it slide. Wharncliffe-style Damasteel, unidirectional Carbon Fiber handles scales sapphire blue accents…it’s a serious piece of kit. Also, only available through December 31, 2024, so act fast (read: start saving).

Ninja FrostVault Cooler
Buy Here : $200

These 30- and 50-quart coolers has a secret — there’s a bottom compartment that offers cool dry storage, so you can store food safely without the sogginess. And the larger compartment can hold ice for up to six days. 

