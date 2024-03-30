Leisure

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 30, 2024 5:13 am
From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Hedley&Bennett, Fender, Swatch

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New cocktail mixers from Badger Bevs, a JJJJound x Sambas collab is released in time for prime sneaker weather and special Fender anniversary guitars are bestowed upon their site.

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Our Place Mini Griddle Pan
Buy Here : $80

TK

JJJJound x Samba Collection
JJJJound x Samba Collection
Buy Here : $250

Is a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers (traditional retail value: $65) really worth $250? Well, that depends. How much do you value looking like a total tool? Jokes aside — it’s you, you’re the joke if you buy these sneakers — even we can admit that the collab between widely overhyped, Montreal-based JJJJound and the three stripes is a work of tangible art. Primo suede and leather overlays pay homage to the OG Samb, and each pair was made at the famed Scheinfeld factory in Adidas’ native Germany. We’ll still make fun of you if you buy ’em, though.

Fender 70th Anniversary Guitars
Fender 70th Anniversary Guitars
Buy Here : $800

Featuring the Player in Limited Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst ($799.99) and the American Professional II n Limited Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst ($1,699.99) Fender’s new limited-edition collection of Stratocasters celebrates the iconic guitar’s 70th birthday. Offering a timeless tone and an unrivaled good looks, the Stratocaster has come a long way in seven decades — without really changing all that much.

Omega x Swatch Snoopy Watch
Omega x Swatch Snoopy Watch
Buy Here : $310

When we previously reported rumblings of a mystery moon watch project between Swiss watchmakers/cognomen geniuses Swatch and luxury timepiece stalwarts Omega, we knew it was somehow connected to a certain beloved beagle from Peanuts…but we didn’t realize that this conspiracy went all the way to the top. Put on those tin hats, ’cause it’s official: Kubrick faked the moon landing Snoopy is on the newest MoonSwatch. The “Mission To The Moonphase” finally dropped last week at select Swatch locations (unfortunately, the timepiece is only available in person), and it’s just as good as we had hoped. The all-white bioceramic watch features the NASA safety ambassador and all-around good boy totally vibing on the iconic moon phase function, along with a “hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip nestled amidst crescent moons and stars” that’s only visible under UV lighting. Jet over to a Swatch retail location and grab one for a measly $310 before they sell out.

Crate&Barrel x Chef Eric Adjepong Collection
Crate&Barrel x Chef Eric Adjepong Collection
Buy Here : $25 – $190

Not only has Chef Eric Adjepong competed on season 16 of Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars, he also has a master’s degree in International Public Health & Nutrition. In the kitchen, the first generation Ghanaian-American blends his West African Roots with his New York City upbringing, which was also the inspiration for his debut collection with Crate & Barrel. Expect gorgeous linens in chic colors and vibrant patterns, beautiful recycled clay dinnerware and glassware that will look great on any home bar.

Badger Cocktail Mixers
Badger Cocktail Mixers
Read More Here

This excellent new line of domestically-made premium cocktail mixers was created by David Vogel, in partnership with award-winning bartender Jillian Vose (The Dead Rabbit, Death & Co). Utilizing all-natural flavors and supposedly the highest carbonation levels of any mixer in the industry, the initial line-up includes Club Soda, Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit (a standout) and Ginger Ale.

TABASCO Buffalo Sauce
TABASCO Buffalo Sauce
Buy Here : $5

Perfect for coating a 30-piece Crew Pack from Wingstop in garlicky goodness with a touch of tang and a splash of heat, TABASCO’s newest offering is a great option if you are feeling bullish about Buffalo sauce. A perfect pairing for pizza as well as an ideal coating for wings, this slightly spicy sauce is made with just five simple ingredients, is gluten-free and contains zero calories. More room for wings.

Hedley&Bennett Essential Apron
Hedley&Bennett Essential Apron
Buy Here : $95

I’m obsessed with Hedley & Bennett aprons — they really are the best out there. I’ve also been fully on board with tinned fish since I was about four years old, so it’s fun to see so many others finally into it. My two loves have come together in H&B’s collab with Fishwife, their highly functional Essential Apron with adorable sardine embroidery. The dusty blue color is also accented with bright sky blue, yellow and orange straps, so you’ll look damn good wearing it at the stove.

More Like This

a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a tan background
The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors
Watches from Swatch, Hamilton, Rolex, Omega, Tissot, Mondaine, Marathon and NOMOS Glashütte
The Best White-Dial Watches Work All Year Round
Jello Shots from Solid Wiggles, served at the NYC bar Milady's
Your Favorite Trashy Cocktail Is Now Incredibly Highbrow
Instead of buying art, more and more people are investing in violins.
Should You Be Investing in Stringed Instruments?

Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Courant MAG:3
Courant’s Elevated Charging Devices Are All 20% Off

From Our Partner

Bose SoundLink Mini II
Grab This Portable Bose Speaker for Just $119

$199$119

Uniqlo Cashmere Sweater
Uniqlo’s Sleek Cashmere Is Currently Just $60

$100$60

Suacony Endorphin Speed 3
Marathoning? Grab a Pair of Discounted Saucony Racers.

$170$135

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Mosque Tower in Marrakech

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Marrakech

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

Volkswagen ID.7

One Big Problem With the EV Landscape? People Want Sedans.

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

Jeremy Roach of the Blue Devils

Duke’s Jeremy Roach Is Ready for His Sweet 16 Moment vs. Houston

Ballpark beer

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

A large painting above at booth at Delmonico's, one of the oldest restaurants in NYC

8 of New York City’s Oldest Restaurants