Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New cocktail mixers from Badger Bevs, a JJJJound x Sambas collab is released in time for prime sneaker weather and special Fender anniversary guitars are bestowed upon their site.

TK

Is a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers (traditional retail value: $65) really worth $250? Well, that depends. How much do you value looking like a total tool? Jokes aside — it’s you, you’re the joke if you buy these sneakers — even we can admit that the collab between widely overhyped, Montreal-based JJJJound and the three stripes is a work of tangible art. Primo suede and leather overlays pay homage to the OG Samb, and each pair was made at the famed Scheinfeld factory in Adidas’ native Germany. We’ll still make fun of you if you buy ’em, though.

Featuring the Player in Limited Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst ($799.99) and the American Professional II n Limited Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst ($1,699.99) Fender’s new limited-edition collection of Stratocasters celebrates the iconic guitar’s 70th birthday. Offering a timeless tone and an unrivaled good looks, the Stratocaster has come a long way in seven decades — without really changing all that much.

When we previously reported rumblings of a mystery moon watch project between Swiss watchmakers/cognomen geniuses Swatch and luxury timepiece stalwarts Omega, we knew it was somehow connected to a certain beloved beagle from Peanuts…but we didn’t realize that this conspiracy went all the way to the top. Put on those tin hats, ’cause it’s official: Kubrick faked the moon landing Snoopy is on the newest MoonSwatch. The “Mission To The Moonphase” finally dropped last week at select Swatch locations (unfortunately, the timepiece is only available in person), and it’s just as good as we had hoped. The all-white bioceramic watch features the NASA safety ambassador and all-around good boy totally vibing on the iconic moon phase function, along with a “hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip nestled amidst crescent moons and stars” that’s only visible under UV lighting. Jet over to a Swatch retail location and grab one for a measly $310 before they sell out.

Not only has Chef Eric Adjepong competed on season 16 of Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars, he also has a master’s degree in International Public Health & Nutrition. In the kitchen, the first generation Ghanaian-American blends his West African Roots with his New York City upbringing, which was also the inspiration for his debut collection with Crate & Barrel. Expect gorgeous linens in chic colors and vibrant patterns, beautiful recycled clay dinnerware and glassware that will look great on any home bar.

This excellent new line of domestically-made premium cocktail mixers was created by David Vogel, in partnership with award-winning bartender Jillian Vose (The Dead Rabbit, Death & Co). Utilizing all-natural flavors and supposedly the highest carbonation levels of any mixer in the industry, the initial line-up includes Club Soda, Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit (a standout) and Ginger Ale.

Perfect for coating a 30-piece Crew Pack from Wingstop in garlicky goodness with a touch of tang and a splash of heat, TABASCO’s newest offering is a great option if you are feeling bullish about Buffalo sauce. A perfect pairing for pizza as well as an ideal coating for wings, this slightly spicy sauce is made with just five simple ingredients, is gluten-free and contains zero calories. More room for wings.

I’m obsessed with Hedley & Bennett aprons — they really are the best out there. I’ve also been fully on board with tinned fish since I was about four years old, so it’s fun to see so many others finally into it. My two loves have come together in H&B’s collab with Fishwife, their highly functional Essential Apron with adorable sardine embroidery. The dusty blue color is also accented with bright sky blue, yellow and orange straps, so you’ll look damn good wearing it at the stove.