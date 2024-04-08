Elevate Your Spring Cleaning Routine With These Products

It’s time for spring cleaning, and we’re here to tell you to leave your old brooms and mop buckets in a closet — or better yet, on the side of the road. Let us gently usher you toward a new era of said cleaning season where you rely on slightly extra but super helpful cleaning devices you didn’t know you needed.

We know that the thought of getting your home ready for summer can be daunting, so we’ve put together a collection of items that stray just far enough away from your typical cleaning goods to make the endeavor a little bit more exciting. From a Simplehuman phone cleaner to eco-friendly cleaning brushes to, of course, a good ‘ol Dyson vacuum — there are so many ways you can up your once boring cleaning routine. Plus, most of the items below are on sale.