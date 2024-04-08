Leisure > Gear

Elevate Your Spring Cleaning Routine With These Products

From a simplehuman phone cleaner to scrub pads, these are the spring cleaning items you didn't know you needed.

By Hanna Agro
April 8, 2024 10:55 am
It’s time for spring cleaning, and we’re here to tell you to leave your old brooms and mop buckets in a closet — or better yet, on the side of the road. Let us gently usher you toward a new era of said cleaning season where you rely on slightly extra but super helpful cleaning devices you didn’t know you needed.

We know that the thought of getting your home ready for summer can be daunting, so we’ve put together a collection of items that stray just far enough away from your typical cleaning goods to make the endeavor a little bit more exciting. From a Simplehuman phone cleaner to eco-friendly cleaning brushes to, of course, a good ‘ol Dyson vacuum — there are so many ways you can up your once boring cleaning routine. Plus, most of the items below are on sale.

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute Vacuum
Dyson : $1,050$900
Simplehuman Cleanstation
Simplehuman : $200$160
Curio Home Goods Iconic Brush Set
Curio Home Goods : $100
Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower
Amazon : $450$382
Shark Air Purifier MAX
Shark : $280$250
Blueland Clean Suite Kit
Blueland : $98
Dyptique Leather & Wood Care Lotion
Dyptique : $35
HOTO Electric Spin Scrubber
HOTO : $100$95
TUSHY Scrubbing Pads
TUSHY : $24
The Nori Steam Press Iron
Nori : $120

