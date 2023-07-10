Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now

Prime Day starts tomorrow, but you can start shopping these knockout discounts ASAP

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated July 7, 2025 11:20 am EDT
A neon sign that says "EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS"
Why wait?
InsideHook/Getty

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the biggest shopping events of the year — Amazon Prime Day — is taking place tomorrow (July 8) through Friday (July 11), but you don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of the deals. There are already pages and pages (and pages) of markdowns spanning a number of categories, including style, tech, kitchen/home appliances, wellness and more.

The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here
The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here
 Save on pieces from Lacoste, Seiko and more

If you prefer not to spend your Monday combing through the scores of discounts, we have you covered. Below, are our favorite early Prime deal picks, including a sweet discount on a hefty Dyson vacuum and a sleek Citizen watch currently 32% off.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Buy Here : $450 $310
AquaSonic Water Flosser
AquaSonic Water Flosser
Buy Here : $50 $40
Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer
Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer
Buy Here : $50 $40
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4
Buy Here : $200 $100
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Earbuds

Buy Here : $250 $200
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
Buy Here : $80 $45
INSIGNIA 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
INSIGNIA 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon : $350 $190
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Amazon : $470 $300
Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender
Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender
Buy Here : $395 $268
Amazon Echo Frames
Amazon Echo Frames
Buy Here : $330 $130
Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender
Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender
Buy Here : $500 $350

More Like This

From Timex to Absolut, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Speakers, Jonathan Bailey Shades and Heritage Watches
Mr Porter Sale
The Mr Porter Sale Just Kicked Into Menswear Overdrive
From Electric Coolers to Sexy Weekenders: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
From Electric Coolers to Sexy Weekenders: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Huckberry Sale
The Huckberry Sale Is Going All-American Mode

Leisure > Gear
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set on grey background
Sleep Well with 67% Off this Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set

$119$39

Tommy John Air Airflow Short
Tommy John’s Sale Is About to End

From Our Partner

bella PRO
This Clever 3-in-1 Blender Is Just $50 (Today Only)

$170$50

Lovehoney lifestyle image
Summer Loving Just Got More Fun with Lovehoney’s Major Fourth of July Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
These are the best watches of the past month.
The Best Watches of June 2025
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
Skin Divers Watches
11 of the Best Skin Diver Watches on the Market Today
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in "The Bear" wearing a look from RRL
The Menswear Move From “The Bear” That Just Makes Sense
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A neon sign that says "EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS"

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now

Sierra Trading Post store

Sierra Is Becoming a Larger Player in the Outdoor Goods Space

From Timex to Absolut, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Speakers, Jonathan Bailey Shades and Heritage Watches

From Electric Coolers to Sexy Weekenders: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Electric Coolers to Sexy Weekenders: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week