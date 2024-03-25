Leisure > Gear

Review: Portable Gaming Takes Its Next Step With the ROG Ally

The handheld unit is aimed at Xbox, Windows and Steam users

By Kirk Miller
March 25, 2024 11:42 am
A person holding the portable Rog Ally gaming unit
Take your Xbox games on the road? That's the promise of the ASUS Rog Ally.
ASUS

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

I just wanted to play Halo: Infinite on the road.

I’ve never been much of a handheld (or phone) gamer, but I do miss my Xbox when I’m traveling — or when the living room TV is occupied, which is quite frequent. 

There are portable or semi-portable options as most consoles, be it the PlayStation Portal (which still requires a PS5 and utilizes your home wifi) or Nintendo Switch, a hybrid unit that can be used at home or on the road. There’s also Steam Deck for those who want portability with the Steam video game storefront. As an Xbox person, there’s Xbox Remote Play, which allows users to play games installed on an Xbox console (including Xbox Game Pass titles) on any compatible PC, Android, or iOS device, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming, which runs on some PCs, consoles, mobile phones, tablets, select Samsung smart TVs and select Meta Quest VR headsets (and with recent news, it looks like Microsoft will be “Xbox everywhere,” allowing gamers to access titles on a multitude of screens).

The ROG Ally from ASUS promised more console freedom. The handheld device, about the size of three iPhones, essentially offers a Windows/Xbox gaming experience that you can easily travel with, as long as you have good wifi. 

ASUS released the ROG Ally Z1 (MSRP; $599) designed for casual gamers this past fall along with the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme ($699) which is tailored for experienced gamers and the one I used for a few months. Let’s see if they accomplished their goal of gaming everywhere. 

Playing "Halo: Infinite" on the ROG Ally
Playing “Halo: Infinite” on the ROG Ally
ASUS

The specs (Z1 Extreme)

  • UHS2 microSD card slot for expanded storage
  • Customizable controls
  • Touchscreen panel (supports passive, not active styluses)
  • Maximum brightness of 500 nits
  • 11 x 4.4 x 0.8 inches
  • 1.1 lbs
  • Dual front-facing speakers 
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • Windows 11 Home
  • AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor
  • AMD Radeon™ Graphics (AMD RDNA™ 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops)
  • 7-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • 16GB LPDDR5 on board
  • 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD

If You Want to Play Classic Video Games, Buy These Consoles
If You Want to Play Classic Video Games, Buy These Consoles
 Old-school Nintendo, Atari and Playstation titles are ideal quarantine partners

What works:

  • The device is compatible with Xbox Game Pass, Steam and Epic Games. And the consoles come with three months of Xbox Game Pass. So you’ll have access to hundreds of games right out of the box.
  • No matter how much I played or where the device remained cool and quiet (unless I purposely upped the volume)
  • While I lacked the proper hardware, you can attach (via Bluetooth) a mouse, keyboard or external controllers. For a true console experience, you could connect the unit to your TV or monitor.
  • The games were all very bright, quite playable in both bright or low light environments, and the screen offered little glare 
  • There’s customizable RGB lighting around both joysticks, which can add a new element to your gameplay (like showing character damage)
  • The gaming unit offers both haptic feedback and gyro support (which allows the device to respond to motion and rotation). 
  • Despite the small screen size, I think I played better on the Ally than I did on my 65” LG TV. The controls felt similar — if much more spaced out — and the closeness to the action helped me concentrate more.
A comparison of the ROG Ally to an Xbox and PS4 controller
A comparison of the ROG Ally to an Xbox and PS4 controller
Kirk Miller

What need works:

  • While the Ally was supposedly designed for “optimized button placement,” I found that I was accidentally hitting the two back buttons (M1, M2) while playing, which sometimes made no difference … but would sometimes disrupt my game. Those buttons are customizable for use, however.
  • The screen buttons/icons are tiny. I had an occasionally hard time getting the touchscreen to respond. Helping matters somewhat is the Armoury Crate SE app, which puts all your games and settings in one place. 
  • Did I mention the Windows architecture behind this? My first few days with the system featured many, many updates that I couldn’t ignore … and settings that are just as hard to find here as they are on my Windows laptop. 
  • After just a few games and around 30-45 minutes of playtime, the system’s power dwindled significantly. You’ll want to plug this in frequently (or keep it plugged in, if possible).
  • There’s a web browser on the unit, but you’ll do much better web surfing on your phone.
With additional peripherals, you can turn the ROG Ally into a more traditional console
With additional peripherals, you can turn the ROG Ally into a more traditional console
ASUS

Overall thoughts

Would you spend $700 to access a variety of Xbox and Steam games wherever you go? That’s the real question with the Rog Ally. If you’re willing to pony up for some accessories, it makes for a great (albeit) expensive portable console that’s certainly not as “friendly” to operate as a console or an iPhone. As a handheld, there’s a learning curve with the controls and sheer length of the unit, but the gameplay is smooth (and fun!) 

Note: If you’re less into first-person shooters and more into retro or indie games, the more basic Z1 currently offers a modest discount (currently $300 less) in place of the advanced graphics of the Z1 Extreme.

BUY HERE: $699

More Like This

A.I. being used to make presidents argue about video games
These Videos of US Presidents Ranking Video Games Is the Best Use of AI Yet
Lanebreak
You Can Now Play Video Games on Your Peloton
Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC (non-player character) in "Free Guy"
The Year That Hollywood Finally Got Video Games Right
Tesla
Soon, You Won’t Be Able to Play Video Games While Driving Your Tesla

Leisure > Gear
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

KitchenAid KSM2FPA Food Processor Attachment
Amazon Is Hosting a Huge Sale on KitchenAid Products

From Our Partner

Dyson V10
The Best Way to Get a Dyson for Just $200

$472$200

Dumas Olivewood Knife
You Need This Olivewood Knife

$149$90

Patagonia Trucker Hat
This Patagonia Cap is 50% Off

$39$19

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Marc Summers
The Messy Business of Being Marc Summers
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A person holding the portable Rog Ally gaming unit

Review: Portable Gaming Takes Its Next Step With the ROG Ally

a collage of the best rain jackets for men on a blue background

April Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for Spring

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.

How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

Photos of the Rythmia retreat in Costa Rica that's a leader in ayahuasca tourism, as well as images of the plants involved in making the psychoactive brew.

A Skeptic’s Trip to the Heart of Ayahuasca Tourism

The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024

Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards

Chef Jeremiah Stone cooking at the Impression Makers Supper Club Series

The Chef Residency Is the Restaurant World’s Most Exciting Trend 