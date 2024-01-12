Leisure > Gear

The Best and Worst of AI at CES

Artificial intelligence dominated the annual consumer tech show, for better or worse

By Kirk Miller
January 12, 2024 1:17 pm
JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada
JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics, speaks at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas
Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

CES 2024 is concluding this week, and all 130,000+ attendees at the annual consumer electronics showcase in Las Vegas were bombarded with the latest and greatest in tech — which this year pretty much meant artificial intelligence on everything.

And we mean everything, whether the device or gadget actually needed AI. But in a year where ChatGPT dominated tech conversation, companies felt pressed to make their case for AI-assisted gadgets.

“You don’t want to show up at the costume party in plain clothes, right?” Dipanjan Chatterjee, principal analyst at Forrester, told CNET. “Everyone’s going to be there saying AI. You’re probably going to look like a fool if you don’t.”

We’ve been down this trendy road before: Foldable screens, Internet of Things devices, the Metaverse, etc. There’s usually one technological idea that dominates CES, and this year it just happens to be AI. Thankfully, the inclusion of artificial intelligence doesn’t just mean a load of glorified chatbots placed upon random gadgets (though that’s certainly part of it); some of the new tech looks interesting and, yes, useful.

Below, we spotlight five devices that debuted at CES touting their AI abilities, ranging from interesting to unnecessary.

Rabbit R1
Rabbit R1
Rabbit Inc.

Rabbit R1

Possibly the coolest-looking device at CES (well, after transparent screens), Rabbit is a portable AI pocket companion full of color and some nice tactile details, like an analog scroll wheel. Featuring a 2.88″ touchscreen and a rotating camera, the R1 is basically an assistant that doesn’t need your phone and works through verbal orders. The Verge called it a “universal controller for apps” and it appears to be a pretty versatile device (do anything a phone with apps can do, without needing a phone or apps). It’s already sold out of its first two production runs, though at the moment this seems more like a cool design than an everyday necessity.

PureWash E930 Bidet Seat

Kohler’s been making “smart” toilets for years, so it may maybe no surprise that the Wisconsin-based company introduced an elongated bidet toilet seat with a remote control at CES. The “AI” here is really just the utilization of a voice assistant (Google, Alexa) to turn on the bidet spray, warm air dryer and UV cleaning. The company itself doesn’t seem to be applying the AI tag to its product, even if other publications are using the label. So we’ll give the company a pass here; and hey, having hands-free control for your fancy bidet is pretty hygienic.

Perfecta
Perfecta grill
Seergrills

Perfecta

“The world’s first AI-powered grill” is how they’re touting Perfecta. The new Seergrills appliance utilizes proprietary NeuralFire technology, a bunch of sensors, vertical infrared burners and an integrated AI chef to determine how long your food needs to cook, which seems like it’s taking all the fun out of outdoor grilling. It apparently can cook a 1″ ribeye steak in 90 seconds.

How an Artist Painted a Nude Portrait Using Artificial Intelligence
How an Artist Painted a Nude Portrait Using Artificial Intelligence
 Mario Klingemann just won the Lumen Prize for his portrait, which was generated by algorithms.

Whispp

Once you stop thinking about AI as just ChatGPT, it’s easier to recognize real-world use cases for the technology — such as Whispp, which offers assistive voice tech for people with a voice disability and people who stutter severely. At this year’s CES, the company announced a phone-calling feature that converts whispered or vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real-time via AI assistance.

AX Visio
AX Visio
Swarovski Optik

AX Visio 10×32

The Visio is an example of a niche and very expensive product that could attract enthusiasts. Here, those enthusiasts would be bird watchers. These AI-supported binoculars help people identify birds and other animal species at the push of a button, with obvious camera and video capabilities built in.

More Like This

Recycled plastic bottles
Artificial Intelligence Could Make Recycling More Efficient
Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the Imperial College University on February 15, 2023 in London, England
Bill Gates Is a Huge Fan of Artificial Intelligence
Floating headset
Don’t Worry Beleaguered Travelers, Artificial Intelligence Will Save You
AI Wall Street
How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping the Future of Stock Picking

Leisure > Gear
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
A Very Rare, Very Fast Bugatti Is Heading to Auction
Mike Tomlin of the Steelers walks off the field against the Colts.
For Now, the NFL’s Longest-Tenured Head Coach Is Mike Tomlin
BBC outdoor signage
The BBC Is Auctioning Off a Treasure Trove of Classic Vinyl
Ruggable accent rug
The Best Accent Rugs for Every Type of Space
a collage of deals of the week on a background
From Abercrombia to Apple Watches: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
A Very Rare, Very Fast Bugatti Is Heading to Auction
Mike Tomlin of the Steelers walks off the field against the Colts.
For Now, the NFL’s Longest-Tenured Head Coach Is Mike Tomlin
BBC outdoor signage
The BBC Is Auctioning Off a Treasure Trove of Classic Vinyl
Ruggable accent rug
The Best Accent Rugs for Every Type of Space
a collage of deals of the week on a background
From Abercrombia to Apple Watches: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Best and Worst of AI at CES

a collage of deals of the week on a background

From Abercrombia to Apple Watches: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A man wearing the Lululemon New Parent Backpack, a stylish diaper bag that we tested and reviewed

Lululemon’s New Parent Backpack Review: The Diaper Bag, Rebranded

a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: The Nike Alphafly, A Two-Tone Timex and a Dank Old Fashioned

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Novak Djokovic leaning over to touch the court in appreciation at the Australian Open. Here's our full guide to the 2024 Australian Open.

What Will It Take for Djokovic to Lose His Happy Place?

Zac Efron

Will 2024 Be the Year People Start Taking Zac Efron Seriously as an Actor?

The E Hemingway Cocktail, vintage rums and a typewriter in front of Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman

Why Library By the Sea Is Already the Best Bar of 2024

Dak Prescott attempts a pass against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games