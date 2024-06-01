Culture > Film

This Year’s Tribeca Festival Is Putting AI Into the Spotlight

A group of festival alumni are using OpenAI's tools on new work

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 1, 2024 4:43 pm
Tribeca Festival signage
A Tribeca Festival sign from the event's 2015 iteration.
Rob Kim/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

What impact will AI have on the future of film? The technology was a significant factor in last year’s WGA and SAG strikes; more recently, the use of AI in films like Late Night With the Devil has sparked controversy. And now, an event dedicated to short films created using one of OpenAI’s technologies — no, not its virtual assistant — is getting a prominent place in one of the nation’s best-known film festivals.

This week, the Tribeca Festival announced that it would debut five short films created using Sora, which generates video using a text prompt. OpenAI has shared the technology with filmmakers before, and this latest announcement feels like an outgrowth of that.

The films, directed by Bonnie Discepolo, Ellie Foumbi, Nikyatu Jusu, Reza Sixo Safai and Michaela Ternasky-Holland, are set to debut on June 15.

What’s notable about this announcement is twofold. One point of interest is that the filmmakers involved are all Tribeca alumni, which gives this operation a heightened level of legitimacy. The festival’s announcement was also clear that the filmmakers were “required to adhere to the terms of the agreements negotiated with the DGA, WGA and SAG in 2023 with respect to the use of AI regardless of whether the films fell under the purview of such guilds.”

The short films debuting at this year’s festival are, well, debuting there, so it’s not clear as of yet what the filmmakers did with the technology — or how they’ll navigate various guild and union agreements related to AI.

That said, an earlier example of a filmmaker using Sora might be instructive as to what audiences can expect. Paul Trillo’s short film The Golden Record was made using Sora. Specifically, Trillo described drawing inspiration from the record included as part of the Voyager probe. “Using 11 different generations cut together from Sora, I was able to explore what the odyssey of this record might look like,” he wrote.

One Critically Acclaimed Film Has Inspired a Yearning for Better Public Restrooms
One Critically Acclaimed Film Has Inspired a Yearning for Better Public Restrooms
 Call it the “Perfect Days” effect

Another short film made with Sora, air head, took what looks like a similar approach. What gives this film its appeal isn’t its central image of a balloon-headed man; instead, it’s the voice-over narration, which was — presumably — both written and read by human beings. And that raises another question: does AI still feel like an existential threat to art if its primary function is outputting a lot of images that still require a lot of work to turn into something compelling?

Clearly, OpenAI has bigger ambitions for Sora than quirky short films. But so far, this technology feels more like a niche curiosity than anything else. The Tribeca Festival stage could be the ground for a high-profile proof of concept — or a reminder of the technology’s limitations.

More Like This

Rian Johnson, 2019
Rian Johnson Explained the Literary Roots of the “Knives Out” Films
Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival Braces for Revelation of Industry Abuses
a treated collage of menswear from the 79th International Venice Film Festival
The Good, the Great and the Ugly: All the Menswear Moments From the Venice Film Festival
Man skateboards beside a moving yellow van on empty highway
These Are the Movies From the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Worth Checking Out

Culture
Culture > Film
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jeremiah Estrada of the Padres celebrates after striking out the Marlins.
MLB Castoff Extends Record-Setting Strikeout Streak
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Hermit Ken Smith out for a stroll in Scotland.
A Hermit’s Near-Death Bear Story From the Scottish Highlands
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.
Membership in MLB’s 300-Wins Club Is Probably Closed

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Tribeca Festival signage

This Year's Tribeca Festival Is Putting AI Into the Spotlight

The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Cannes Anora

“Anora” and a Victory for American Indie Film Wrap Up Cannes 2024

Richard Dreyfuss in 2023

Richard Dreyfuss's Comments at "Jaws" Screening Prompt Apology From Theater

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco