Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Considering Joining the Clergy

His interest in Catholicism stems from his work in the film "Padre Pio"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 6, 2024 9:14 pm
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf in 2019.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There was a time not long ago when the first thing that came to mind when thinking of Shia LaBeouf was “promising actor.” Unfortunately, that has been supplanted in recent years by more unsettling associations — including FKA Twigs suing the actor and accusing him of unsettling and abusive behavior over the course of their relationship. And now, word has come that LaBeouf’s next step in life might lead him to join the clergy — something it’s not clear anyone saw coming.

The Capuchin Franciscans recently posted an update on LaBeouf to their Facebook page. “We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the Franciscans wrote. “The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.”

As Maya Yang reported for The Guardian, LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor Alexander Rodriguez told reporters that LaBeouf was exploring the possibility of becoming a deacon. Deacons are considered a part of the Catholic clergy, and the position is open to (among others) married men over the age of 35.

FKA twigs Files Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf, Charging Abuse
FKA twigs Files Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf, Charging Abuse
 The actor has a history of alarming remarks and behavior

According to Yang’s reporting at The Guardian, LaBeouf became interested in Catholicism as a result of his work on the Abel Ferrera-directed film Padre Pio. Writing at RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico called the film in question “a therapy session for star Shia LaBeouf, intercut with a story of labor strife in a traumatized Italian village. If that sounds weird, it is, but never in a way that’s consistently interesting.”

It’s an interesting development for the actor, but it’s not the only one set for this year — FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against him is scheduled for later in 2024.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

