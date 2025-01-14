Culture > Film

We’re in the Middle of an Italian Automaker Biopic Boom

Upcoming Maserati and Bugatti movies share a producer with "Ferrari" and "Lamborghini"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 14, 2025 12:38 pm
Andrea Iervolino at an event for "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend," one of the many Italian automaker biopics he's produced
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty

One of the cinematic highlights of 2023 was Ferrari, a film directed by Michael Mann which explored the troubled life of Enzo Ferrari and the sometimes horrific consequences of his push for automotive glory. But this wasn’t the only biopic of a legendary automaker to see release in recent years: Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, written and directed by Robert Moresco, debuted in 2022, and Moresco also has projects in the works telling the stories behind Maserati and Bugatti.

What else do all of these movies have in common? The answer is a producer, Andrea Iervolino, whose other credits include the anthology Tell It Like a Woman and the heist film Finding Steve McQueen. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Brett Berk, Iervolino discussed his penchant for cars both on and off screen — when not producing films, he’s also taken part in some amateur racing himself.

In Iervolino’s estimation, many of these automakers lived cinematic lives from the outset. That quality plays into the appeal for him as a producer; in comments to The Hollywood Reporter, he sees parallels in these upstart automakers to both contemporary Silicon Valley and a classic film set in 1970s Philadelphia. “The life of all of these guys is like Rocky,” he told Berk.

Last fall, Variety reported that Iervolino’s next auto-related film — Maserati: The Three Brothers — had added Anthony Hopkins in a supporting role. At the time, the film was set to begin filming in Bologna, Italy. Later that year, one of the cast members, Victoria Sophia, posted a photo of herself on the set of the film to Instagram.

If Ferrari was indeed on on your list of the best movies of 2023, get ready for more of where that came from.

More Like This

Michael Mann
Michael Mann’s Automotive Interests Go Far Beyond His Enzo Ferrari Biopic
Ford logo
Is the Racing World Ready for Ford v. Ferrari, Round Two?
Adam Driver in Ferrari
Will Michael Mann’s Diehard Fans Embrace “Ferrari”?
A Ferrari race car driving in the Michael Mann movie "Ferrari." We spoke with stunt coordinator Robert Nagle about the Enzo Ferrari biopic.
“Ferrari” Stunt Director Robert Nagle Shares His High-Speed Secrets

