Culture > Film

The House From “Home Alone” Is on the Market

The asking price is $5.25 million

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 27, 2024 4:28 pm
House from the movie "Home Alone"
The house from "Home Alone" is now for sale.
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wanted to be home alone in the house from Home Alone, there’s a very easy way to realize that goal. All you’ll need to have is the low, low price of $5.25 million and it can, in theory, be yours. Located in Winnetka, Illinois — just north of Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan — the house’s brick exterior will be familiar to anyone who spent time watching young Kevin McAllister torment the Wet Bandits in ways that would likely be fatal in real life.

According to the house’s Zillow listing, the domicile underwent a renovation in 2018, though the current owners sought to “[maintain] the architectural detail and integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces.” All told, one lucky buyer will get their money’s worth: this place has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and sits on a half-acre lot.

In 2015, Chicago published an oral history of Home Alone that offered some insight into how the filmmakers chose the Winnetka house to begin with. Its origins related to another film that featured some of the same cast and crew. “I’d actually scouted the [McCallister] house for Uncle Buck, and John Hughes didn’t select it,” location manager Jacolyn Bucksbaum recalled. “It was in my file box.”

Some of the house interior scenes were shot on a soundstage in a local high school, but the family who owned the house at the time remained on site for much of the process. “In that house, there’s a master bedroom suite with four rooms. Basically, we just moved into that. We put a hot plate up there to cook,” John Abendshien explained. “We didn’t have to cook that much, because we had full access to the food truck that the crew used, which our daughter, who was six at the time, loved.”

Harry and Marv Should’ve Died in “Home Alone”
Harry and Marv Should’ve Died in “Home Alone”
 We investigate their many grisly injuries, and the shoddy morality of Kevin

This isn’t the first time the house has been accessible: in 2021, the same home was listed on Airbnb, with one of the film’s original cast members making an appearance. And it turns out being associated with a beloved film is good for real estate values: the last time this house changed hands was in 2012, when it sold for just under $1.6 million.

More Like This

Miller's Girl
“Miller’s Girl” Is the Ultimate So-Bad-It’s-Good “Dump Month” Movie
Rachel Sennott (center) in "Bottoms"
“Bottoms” Cements Rachel Sennott’s Status as an Unconventional Comedy Star
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings"
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
SNL AI sketch
Comedy Visited the Uncanny Valley on This Week’s “SNL”

Culture
Culture > Film
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
lucia from white lotus drinking an aperol spritz
The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer
The Black Keys live
What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?
Two men sitting across from each other at a small round wooden table with a bunch of bottles and glasses of wine. Today we recommend 14 bottles of chilled red wine to drink this summer.
You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

Richard Dreyfuss in 2023

Richard Dreyfuss's Comments at "Jaws" Screening Prompt Apology From Theater

House from the movie "Home Alone"

The House From "Home Alone" Is on the Market

Horizon: An American Saga

Cannes Enters Its Home Stretch Without a Clear Frontrunner

Summer blockbusters

Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco