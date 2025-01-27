Culture > Design

Legal Ruling Could End Dispute Over Frank Lloyd Wright Skyscraper

Price Tower's future is looking clearer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 27, 2025 5:45 am EST
Frank Lloyd Wright, 1956
Frank Lloyd Wright in 1956.
Paul Siegel/Star Tribune via Getty Images

When a skyscraper is made available for just over a million dollars, people tend to pay attention. When you throw in the fact that this particular skyscraper was designed by none other than Frank Lloyd Wright, the level of intrigue increases even more. The selling price of Oklahoma’s Price Tower — $1.4 million, to be specific — might well bring a lengthy legal dispute involving historic preservationists, cryptocurrency advocates and architecture buffs to an end.

As The Art Newspaper‘s Elena Goukassian reports, Judge Russell Vaclaw recently ruled that Copper Tree — the company that owns the building — must follow through on an earlier pledge to sell the building to the McFarlin Building company. Andy Dossett of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise explained that the McFarlin Building company has restored several historic builings in the area and pledged to invest $10 million in revitalizing Price Tower.

Why did what seems like a fairly straightforward real estate transaction require a juicial ruling to be completed? If you haven’t been following this story, the controversy began when Copper Tree — a company with ties to the cryptocurrency worldpurchased the tower in 2023. As Architectural Digest noted last year, Copper Tree’s pledges to revitalize the building did not come to fruition.

More recently, Copper Tree began selling some of the Wright-designed custom furniture online — something that led to heated debate between Copper Tree and the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy about whether the furniture sales violated the terms of an easement. Following the news of the ruling and the pending sale, the Conservancy posted on social media that they “look forward to working with the new owners and will share more information as it becomes available.”

What’s Next for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Only Skyscraper?
What’s Next for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Only Skyscraper?
 Price Tower is at the center of a legal battle

According to The Art Newspaper‘s report on the ruling, part of the resolution to this case involves returning the furniture that was removed from Price Tower. There’s also the matter of restoring utilities to the skyscraper and reckoning with existing debts; still, this decision does move things much closer to a resolution — and hopefully a new beginning for the tower.

More Like This

The Usonian House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, at Florida Souther College.
This Florida Town Is the Secret Home of the World’s Largest Collection of Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings
Unbuilt cottage
Frank Lloyd Wright Left 660 Unbuilt Designs – And an Innovative New Project Brings Three of Those to Life
Laurent House
When Frank Lloyd Wright Pioneered Accessible Design
Frank Lloyd Wright
An Oceanfront Frank Lloyd Wright Home Just Sold for $22 Million

Culture
Culture > Design
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"
“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Closeup of chef cooking poultry, beef and pork meat, ribs in BBQ smoker
The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter
A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Valentine's Day do's and don't
The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook
From Filson to Yeti this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Tequila, Button-Downs and Pour-Overs

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Frank Lloyd Wright, 1956

Legal Ruling Could End Dispute Over Frank Lloyd Wright Skyscraper

Egyptian-born singer Dalida lights the candles on her dinner table

How I Transformed My Tiny Dining Room Into a More Open, Livable Space

Luxury towers with sky pool

A Sky Pool Will Bridge Two Residential Towers in Dubai

Price Tower touring exhibit

What's Next for Frank Lloyd Wright's Only Skyscraper?

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Valentine's Day do's and don't

The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"

“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide

On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated

Save on Running Garb With On’s Last-Season Discounts