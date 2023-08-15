Volvo’s XC60 mid-sized SUV is the keystone in the Swedish automaker’s utility vehicle platform, sitting between the full-sized XC90 and the more compact XC40, with the even more diminutive EX30 on its way. As such, it’s the “sweet spot” for many a Volvo shopper, splitting the difference for what they want out of an SUV with the space and how much they’re willing to spend. This has made it an important vehicle for Volvo for over 15 years, and despite it being just as chock full of Scandinavian style, renowned safety features and modern tech, it tends to get lost in the background sometimes. You stop seeing what’s right in front of you after a while, after all.

Today, Volvo gives the SUV a very elegant package to either make it stand out or slink back into the shadows, depending on the execution, with the XC60 Black Edition.

The appearance package covers the Volvo in a deep Black Onyx exterior paint, matched by glossy versions of the Volvo logo which sits, appropriately, on a smoked-out grille. Finishing off the look is a set of 21-inch gloss-black five spoke alloy wheels. Combined with the sharp lines of the signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlamps, the overall package makes the XC60 look far more menacing than it has any right to be.

Inside, the Black Edition upgrade swathes the cabin in black and charcoal colors. Depending on the customer’s choice, the seat upholstery can be ventilated Nappa leather or sport seats with a mix of leatherette and textiles. The mesh aluminum accents and a crystal gear shift knob rounds out the interior touches.

The Black Edition package is available on the XC60’s top-spec equipment levels, the XC60 B5 Ultimate and the XC60 T8 Recharge Ultimate. For the B5, this is fitted with a four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that gives the SUV 247 horsepower to utilize. The T8 is a full-on plug-in hybrid that has a total output of 455 horsepower and can ride on just the battery for about miles. Prices with the Black Edition package starts at $58,595 for the B5 and $70,045 for the T8.

All of that includes the usual Volvo sweetness like its distinct styling, host of active and passive safety technology systems, and a 12.3-inch digital drivers display with built-in connectivity features powered by Google.

At the moment, the XC60 remains a gas-powered vehicle, but that will not be the case, if the company’s goal to be fully electric by 2030 is achieved. To that end, Volvo is already making moves, like the addition of the aforementioned EX30 and the EX90 replacing the XC90 as soon as it finally, eventually, rolls out. It stands to reason that Volvo’s 15-year go-to performer will make the upgrade into the company’s next era.