The Compact Volvo EX30 EV Debuts in NYC

Last night, the 2024 Volvo EX30 made its North American debut, following its big reveal in Milan earlier in the summer. The small Scandinavian EV is burdened with some big expectations, with its stature mirroring its carbon footprint and asking price while delivering big in both range and performance.

Being 166.7 inches long and 61.1 inches tall, the EX30 sits neatly on a size chart between most crossovers and hatchbacks — too big to be a car, yet barely an SUV. It makes great use of the space given, however, with its axles pushed out to the edge of its wheelbase and minimalist interior. In person, the EX30 looks to seat four in comfort, five in a pinch, while leaving enough cargo space for a bag or three.

There’s not much else going on inside, as the minimalist interior style reduces the dashboard accoutrement to a single tablet-like screen paired with a sound bar and a centralized glove box. The screen is split up to show the usual stuff a gauge cluster would display while the rest is divided up for other infotainment functions like maps, media and phone connectivity.

The base model EX30 is fitted with a single, rear-axle mounted motor that produces 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft. of torque, which Volvo claims will net drivers 275 miles of range. An all-wheel drive model with 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. of torque promises to score up to 265 miles. Both versions utilize the same 64 kW battery. Connected to a DC fast charger, the EX30 can recharge from 10% to 80% in about 25 minutes.

Notably, the AWD EX30 has a 0 to 60 speed of 3.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating Volvo ever. We’ll have to wait until next summer to find out how it handles.

Apart from the EX30’s small physical footprint, Volvo states that it also has the smallest CO2 footprint of any previous Volvo, thanks to several factors including the amount of recycled materials that have been used in the EX30’s production.

In keeping with the theme, the price for the US-bound EX30 starts at $34,950, which is quite competitive for a car delivering this much range and utility. As it is assembled in China, where Volvo parent company Geely produces other cars for the Asian market, it doesn’t qualify for any tax credits.

Nevertheless, at that price and with the range on offer plus a fair amount of grunt, the Volvo EX30 could hit the sadly sparse sweet spot of affordable EVs that deliver the goods, all while bringing the levels of style and safety Volvo is known for. Let’s hope its reputation for reliability and comfort also come along with that. As mentioned, the Volvo EX30 is due to hit the streets next summer.