InsideHook
Vehicles | January 7, 2023 1:37 pm

An Iconic Street Racer Is Slated for Auction This Year

The legendary "Black Ghost" is for sale

Dodge logo
It's a slightly older Dodge than this one.
Donald Miralle /Allsport
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The story behind the 1970 Dodge Challenger is like something of the Fast and Furious movies, albeit without going to space in a car. As an article at Motorious recounts, an all-black Challenger R/T SE began to make a name for itself in the street racing scene of 1970s Detroit. Given its color scheme, its speed and its air of mystery, it soon became known as “the Black Ghost” — and set off down the road to automotive history.

Now, that iconic muscle car is heading to auction. Autoblog reports that Mecum Auctions will be auctioning off the car as part of the Mecum Spring Classic, to be held this May in Indianapolis.

Autoblog also has more details on the Black Ghost’s history, focusing on its owner, Godfrey Qualls, who died in 2015 and left the car to his son. It’s probably worth mentioning here that Qualls was a Detroit police officer for 37 years, presumably during the entirety of his street racing career.

The Black Ghost’s place in automotive history has several markers, including a place in the Library of Congress’s National Historic Vehicle Register and a special edition of the 2023 Dodge Challenger. And for one lucky driver, the original that inspired the legend could be theirs later this year.

More Like This

Meteorite
Turns Out There's a Growing Art Market for Meteorites
An attendee bidding at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction in August. According to Hagerty, collector cars are finally cooling off.
After Pandemic Boom Times, Collector Cars Are Finally Cooling
The orange 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, which is heading to auction in Arizona in January 2023 through RM Sotheby's
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?

Keep Reading

January 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
The Detroit Lions wait to snap the ball against the Green Bay Packers.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 18
melissa clark headshot next to dinner in one cookbook

Melissa Clark Talks “Dinner in One” and Her Favorite All-Purpose Kitchen Tools
a collage of Tracksmith running shoes on a yellow background overlayed with the Products of the Week logo

Products of the Week: CES Tech, Trail Mix Beer and Tracksmith’s First Trainer
Robe and towels from FluffCo on top of a bath

Review: FluffCo Wants to Recreate the Luxury Hotel Experience in Your Home
Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background

Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale
Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background

The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season
a collage of designer items from Mr Porter on a blue gradient background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Up to 60% Off — Here’s Exactly What To Buy
Row of townhouses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward 

Trending

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits