InsideHook
Vehicles | April 4, 2023 12:08 pm

Turns Out Paris Voters Are Not Fans of Electric Scooters

Around 90% supported a ban on rentals

Paris scooters
This might be a less familiar sight in Paris before long
Chesnot/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For many cities, the 21st century has been one where residents and visitors alike have a growing range of options to get around. Bicycle rental programs like New York City’s Citi Bike have caught on in a host of cities, with their offerings starting to include electric bikes. Electric scooters have also become popular rentals in multiple urban spaces — though not for much longer in Paris. Residents of the city recently took part in a vote on the future of electric scooter rentals, and the response was overwhelmingly against continuing to rent said vehicles in the city.

The Guardian‘s reporting offers some clues as to why the vote was called — and why it went the way that it did. Last year, 459 people were injured while riding electric scooters, three of them fatally. Another reason cited by The Guardian was the way in which many of the scooters were operated — which is to say, not in a way that respected local traffic laws.

Around 90% of those who voted did so in favor of banning electric scooter rentals, reports Autoblog. There’s one slight caveat there, depending on how you choose to interpret it — voter turnout was relatively low for this particular election. That might suggest that more people were indifferent to the issue, but those who felt strongly about it were largely very negative on the subject.

How Not to Be an “Ugly” Tourist, According to Wolters World
How Not to Be an “Ugly” Tourist, According to Wolters World

Host Mark Wolters shares tips, tricks and advice for anyone planning a trip during this tumultuous travel season

This Paris vote is part of an increase in regulation on many smaller-scale electric vehicles. New York City recently took steps to regulate e-bikes to reduce the risk of electrical fires. Paris’s election on this issue might be a unique event, or it might lead to an uptick in similarly-minded votes before long.

More Like This

Electric scooters
Miami Bids Farewell to Shared Electric Scooters
scooters
Could Electric Scooters Save Cities—Or Ruin Them?
The recovery team pulling a 1,200-year-old canoe out of Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin
Underwater Scooter Ride Leads to Discovery of 1,200-Year-Old Canoe

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well

Keep Reading

Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

How 58-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Stays in “Assassin Shape”
Mike Greenberg on a TV show set

Mike Greenberg Starts and Ends Sports Arguments in His New Book
The 9 best luxury whiskey retreats

Luxury Retreats Where Whiskey Is the Focus
We review the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan

Does the Genesis G90 Matter in a World Gone SUV Mad?
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets congratulates teammate Brandon Nimmo #9 after Nimmo hit a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals during game two of a double header at Citi Field on October 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Five Under-Appreciated NYC Athletes Worth the Price of Admission
Aaron Judge stepping to the plate

Aaron Judge’s Mental Conditioning Routine Is Awesome
A man looking at stocks on his phone and laptop

Motley Fool Review: Is the Investment Tool Worth It?
umbrella hero

The Best Umbrellas to Keep You Dry This Spring
A collage of New Balance Styles on a lgiht grey background

New Balance Models, From 574 to 990, Explained

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic