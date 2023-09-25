InsideHook
Vehicles | September 25, 2023 3:16 pm

Car Sales Data Suggests Manual Transmissions Are Making a (Slight) Comeback

They haven't quite gone the way of the dodo yet, more like vinyl LPs

Manual transmission
Turns out the manual transmission has staying power.
National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Has the manual transmission reached the end of the road? Given that an overwhelming number of vehicles produced today use automatic transmissions, it’s not hard to see why a number of writers have begun pondering the eventual end of the stick shift — and what it might mean for drivers in the future. All of which makes the findings from some recent car sales data that much more expected. Maybe it isn’t quite time to count out the manual transmission just yet.

Writing at WardsAuto, Steve Finlay analyzed recent sales data from J.D. Power and CarMax and pointed out that sales of cars with manual transmissions are actually trending upward. According to J.D. Power, 1.7% of the new vehicle sales in 2023 were of manual transmission vehicles. It’s a relatively small percentage — true — but it’s nearly double the share of new vehicle sales that stick shifts had in 2021, which was 0.9%.

As for CarMax’s data, in 2022 manual transmissions accounted for 2.9% of the company’s sales. That’s up from 2.4% in 2020.

Admittedly, these are not huge percentages of annual new car sales. They do represent a niche, but a niche that’s growing. As for how large that niche might get, that’s one for the industry forecasts to suss out.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming when Mini announced an uptick in the number of stick shifts available in its 2024 models earlier this year. Or perhaps it goes hand-in-hand with the steady growth of LP sales since early in the 21st century.

Which Vehicles Will Be the Last to Offer Manual Transmissions?
Which Vehicles Will Be the Last to Offer Manual Transmissions?

And where will you be able to buy them?

It does seem as though there’s more demand for manual transmissions than some might believe. A survey commissioned by Mini revealed earlier this year that 67% of those polled between the ages of 18 and 34 were interested in learning to drive a stick shift. That lines up with a 2020 survey commissioned by Cadillac that indicated 66% of the U.S. drivers polled could drive a manual transmission.

Could the rise of electric vehicles also see a stick shift renaissance? Stranger things have happened.

More Like This

A green and yellow Aston Martin Vantage AMR speeding around a track
Aston Martin, Once a Stick Shift Defender, Gives Up on the Manual Transmission
This Ford Bronco Isn’t Just Electric — It’s a Manual Transmission
This Ford Bronco Isn’t Just Electric — It’s a Manual Transmission
Mini John Cooper Works
Mini Is Doubling Down on Stick Shifts for 2024

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson

Keep Reading

"Pony Express" author Will Grant.

Discovering the Changing American West Along the Pony Express Trail
Gordon & MacPhail The Recollection Showcase, part of this year's The Distillers One of One auction

The Most Exciting Whisky Event of 2023
Tuna Poke Nachos in a blue bowl

5 Elevated Game Day Snacks to Impress Every Palate
Mexican UFC fighter Brandon Moreno.

How a UFC Champ Recovers From a Fight
Inner Harbour, Victoria

British Columbia’s Overlooked Capital Is Your Laid-Back, Urban Vacation
Costco Outdoor Gear

The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
a collage of models wearing Nike gear on an orange background

It’s the Final Countdown: What to Score From Nike’s Last Chance Blowout
The Our Place Wonder Oven

We Roasted a Whole Chicken in the Our Place Wonder Oven. Here’s How It Went.
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Allagash Axes, Adsum and Caviar Pringles

Trending

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked