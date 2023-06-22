InsideHook
Travel | June 22, 2023 12:09 pm

This European Island Is Cultivating a “Phone-Free” Environment

They want tourists to enjoy the surroundings technology-free

Ulko-Tammio
Ulko-Tammio features stunning rocky shores, rare flora and birds, and hikable nature trails
Visit Kotka Hamina
By Amanda Gabriele

There’s this great restaurant in NYC called Hearth. On every table, there’s a box with a note that encourages patrons to put their phones inside so they can enjoy dinner and conversation without the distraction of their tiny hand computers. It’s a delightful detail, and one that really does make you slow down and enjoy the meal. But restaurants aren’t the only ones encouraging people to ditch their phone for a couple hours. Finland’s Ulko-Tammio is issuing a voluntary digital detox, hoping it will encourage visitors to simply enjoy the landscape instead of spending their entire time trying to capture it on their camera roll.

While it might make some uneasy to ditch their TikToks and Instagram stories for the afternoon, it would certainly do everyone some good to stop and smell the roses, especially in a place like Ulko-Tammio. Located in Finland’s Eastern Gulf, it’s uninhabited by people and can only be reached by boat. Once there, the island boasts stunning rocky shores, rare flora and birds, and hikable nature trails. 

Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?

I stuffed my phone in a drawer for 72 hours. Here's what happened.

“The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer,” Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka Hamina, said in a statement. “We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands.”

Of course, the digital detox isn’t mandatory, and there is a well-functioning mobile network on the island in case of an emergency. But Parks & Wildlife Finland is doing their darndest to encourage visitors to just enjoy their surroundings, which is obviously good for health and wellbeing. “Switching off your phone, exploring nature and meeting people face-to-face are bound to boost your mood and well-being,” Sari Castrén, psychologist and research manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, said in a statement. “We spend countless hours scrolling our social media feeds, so taking a short break from them means you have more time for new experiences.”

I personally love any excuse to ditch my phone and think any visitors to Ulko-Tammio — or really any other beautiful natural environment — should definitely try to do the same this summer.

More Like This

A woman snowshoeing in Finland at dusk.
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?
Gothenburg, Sweden
Gothenburg Is the Unhurried European Gem to Explore Right Now
A man climbing out of the almost frozen river in the middle of the pool at Arctic Bath in Swedish Lapland
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Swedish Lapland

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
If “The Patriot Way” Was Even Still Alive, Jack Jones Killed It

Keep Reading

Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder

Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
best small watches

Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches
In the book "Backcountry Cocktails," here pictured ona. table with a map and a camera, you'll learn skills from foraging cocktail ingredients to getting out of bear attacks

How to Forage Your Cocktail Ingredients
A group of elite runners on a track, in a speedy blur.

Is This the Best Recovery Device for Runners Yet?
Ritz-Carlton Paris

What It's Like to Stay at One of Paris's Most Legendary Hotels
Oofos Shoes on a gradient backdrop

Oofos Has a New Recovery Shoe, And We’re Fully Sold
A Sonos Roam speaker, RTIC insulated tote bag and Yeti can insulator, all pictured on a sandy beach background

Every Piece of Gear to Bring to the Beach This Summer
A man and woman model wearing navy Eberjey pajamas

Eberjey’s Ultra-Comfy PJ Sets Are 40% Off
A bottle and a glass of Krogstad aquavit on a porch near a dog. Aquavit is a diverse, Nordic-inspired liquor that's great for cocktails

These Are the Best Ways to Drink Aquavit

Trending

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now