InsideHook
Travel | April 28, 2023 4:00 pm

Skip the Car and Get an Uber Horse and Carriage for King Charles’s Coronation

Fingers crossed for a Coronation Carriage Pool

Unclear if "Horse and Carriage XL" will be an option
Unclear if "Horse and Carriage XL" will be an option
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Unless you’ve been living in a hyperbolic chamber for the past few months, you’re probably aware that there’s a pretty big party happening in London next week.

The U.K.’s first coronation of a sovereign in 70 years is happening inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, and anglophiles are losing their shit. According to Expedia, London hotel bookings for May 5-7 are up 64% from the previous year and, per Kayak, searches for flights from the the U.S. to London during coronation weekend are up 40%. So in the unlikely chance that you’re headed to London in the next couple days for matters unrelated to royals? Buckle up.

That said, while it might be a little tricker to move freely about the city for a few days, Uber has gone ahead and launched a new offering. For a limited time, whilst in London, users can book a “Coronation Carriage.”

But before you get any ideas about taking a horse and carriage to Heathrow, here’s what you need to know: according Travel + Leisure, the Uber horse and carriage will only be available for bookings on the days leading up to the Coronation, (May 3 through May 5) and for limited trips around the 76-acre Dulwich Park in southwest London. 

This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours

Around 2,000 bottles from the canceled ceremony are being auctioned off ahead of the crowning of King Charles

It will, however, “closely resemble the carriage the king himself will ride” fully equipped with four white, Coronation outfit-wearing horses…if you’re into that kind of thing.

“We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to people’s journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber,” Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem told Travel + Leisure.

Of course, if an Uber horse and carriage isn’t enough to scratch the itch, there are many other experiences available, too. The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, for one, is offering a coronation package that includes an Aston Martin car rental — an exponentially cooler mode of transportation, in our opinion.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer something on the quieter side, you could always just join Prince Harry and watch the livestream from home. (Just kidding, the Duke of Sussex will be in attendance, though rumor has it he’ll be sitting 10 rows back, so basically the same thing.)

More Like This

How much are you paying in hidden fees?
Study: Budget Airlines May Be Charging You Hundreds of Dollars in Hidden Fees
Interior of airplane with people sitting in seats. Passengers with suitcase in aisle looking for seat during flight.
Petition Targets Airlines for Inaction on Plus-Size Accessibility
Via Cesare Battisti
Live Like Leonardo da Vinci in This 15th-Century Home in Italy…Literally

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History