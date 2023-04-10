InsideHook
Tech | April 10, 2023 11:45 am

Uber’s CEO Worked as a Driver for Months. Here’s What He Discovered.

After focusing on the customer experience for many years, the company wanted to take a turn in the driver’s seat

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 05, 2022
If you live in the Bay Area, this man may have hoisted your luggage in the last few months
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

Last year, Uber experienced a slowdown in driver recruitment. So CEO Dara Khosrowshahi decided to secretly sign up as a driver in September 2022 to better understand their experiences. It was part of an initiative to get drivers back on the app called “Project Boomerang.” It seems like two main themes arose while picking up passengers around San Francisco for several months: the Uber app is super frustrating for drivers to use, and people are really mean.

Khosrowshahi purchased a used grey Tesla Model Y and joined Uber as a driver under the alias “Dave K.” Things were rocky from the start. First off, Khosrowshahi had trouble with Uber’s sign-up process, saying it was difficult to navigate. He also said that the hard-to-use interface made it hard to transition from one fare to the next. To add insult to injury, the app punished him for rejecting particular fares. And, in a point that comes as no surprise, Khosrowshahi said that the fear of a lower rating gave him something akin to the Sunday scaries.

Uber Is Going All-Electric by 2030, And It’s Offering More EV Rides Right Now
Uber Is Going All-Electric by 2030, And It’s Offering More EV Rides Right Now

The ride-sharing service is rolling out Comfort Electric to 15 additional U.S. cities, allowing riders to choose an electric vehicle

“One passenger recognized the Uber CEO and asked for advice on his startup,” reported The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Khosrowshahi said most riders haven’t recognized him, though, and have collectively given him a five-star rating. He said he gets nervous the nights before he drives, out of concern that his rating might dip the next day.”

Although most passengers gave him a good rating, Khosrowshahi said that when people would discuss personal problems or confidential work information in the vehicle he was driving, it made him feel disrespected, as if the passenger felt they were the only person in the car — almost like he wasn’t real. The CEO also made food deliveries riding an electric bike and said that rampant “tip-baiting” was also an issue. This is when customers say they’re going to give the delivery person a big tip before they arrive, then reduce it after delivery, which is a terrible thing to do. 

While Khosrowshahi can’t possibly understand the financial burden that many of these drivers likely face, it certainly made for an interesting experiment that will hopefully improve the app for drivers — and possibly open some riders’ eyes to the rude things they’re doing, if they even care.

More Like This

overhead shot of a takeout meal including a burger, salad and tortilla chips
Uber Eats’ 2022 Cravings Report Reveals That Americans Are Predictable as Ever
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman walking along the sidewalk.
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman Has a Surprisingly Effective Daily Routine
Balloons floating in the middle of a boring office.
Have CEOs Been Meaner to Their Employees Lately?

Recommended

Suggested for you

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
How to Get a Rowing Workout Without a Rower

Keep Reading

The orange Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show

Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell in "Running With Our Eyes Closed"

“Running With Our Eyes Closed” Is More Marriage Doc Than Music Doc
David Bowie on the Trans-Siberian Railway.

A New Book Takes Readers Backstage With Bowie in the '70s
Couple holding hands in bed

Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
A group of young runners racing through a field.

Inside the Training of a 13-Year-Old Running Phenom
a collage of the best men's rugby shirts on a pink patterend background

The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever
See our 14 best deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention.

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab

Trending

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door