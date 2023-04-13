InsideHook
Travel | April 13, 2023 4:41 pm

Tripadvisor Netted More Than 1 Million Fake Reviews in 2022

Here's how to spot them for yourself

Tripadvisor logo
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

A thing about me: I love to read reviews.

Not leave reviews myself, of course (crazy behavior), but rather peruse what, typically, nay-sayers are firing off into the ether. At worst, they can help inform your decision to eat a certain restaurant, or stay at a certain hotel. At best, they can be an endless source of entertainment.

I know I’m not alone, either, as there are entire subreddits dedicated to reviews (gold). And don’t even get me started on Amazon. (One of my all-time fave’s is about the lift-the-flap book titled “Where is Baby’s Belly Button,” that begins with, “This book is completely misleading. The entire plot revolves around finding Baby’s belly button; the title makes this much clear from the beginning. However, there is no mystery. There is no twist. Baby’s belly button is right where it’s suppose to be, on Baby’s stomach. Right where it clearly SHOWS you it is on the COVER OF THE BOOK.”)

That said, not all reviews are authentic. In fact, an overwhelming number of them aren’t. Per a Tripadvisor’s 2023 Review Transparency report, the platform actually caught 1.3 million fake or fraudulent reviews in 2022 — 4.4% of all the reviews that were submitted. Though, it’s important to understand the context here.

Tripadvisor defines fake reviews as any “submitted by someone who is either biased in some way and/or who did not have a personal experience with the business they reviewed.” More than 24,500 of them were traced back to paid review companies and nearly half of them originated from just six countries: India, Russia, U.S., Türkiye, Italy and Vietnam.

To Tripadvisor’s credit, however, 72% of them never even made it to the site. “Tripadvisor is built on trust, and we will never stop improving our systems to ensure our community has access to reliable content and the businesses listed can compete on a level playing field,” said vice president for trust and safety at Tripadvisor Becky Foley in a statement. “The findings from this report show that our approach is working; we’re catching a higher proportion of fraudulent content before it is published, with nearly three-quarters of fake reviews never even making it to the platform.”

Fortunately, in the event that you consume reviews like a normal person and not for leisure, there are a few ways to spot the fake reviews that slipped through the cracks (which, by the way, are all manually reviewed by a human moderator). According to Travel + Leisure, real reviews are easily identified by whether or not they are “recent, first-hand, relevant, respectful and unbiased.” You can also look at the other things a reviewer has reviewed, which also can be pretty indicative.

Alternatively, you can join me and laugh.

More Like This

Six bowls of ramen, with one centrally placed, topped with scallions and menma
This Tokyo Ramen Shop Has Banned Phone Use While Eating
Diamond Head Crater with Honolulu cityscape in the distance
A Tourism Fee Is in the Works in Hawaii
A close-up photo of white rhinos. The largest rhino farm in the world in South Africa is headed to auction.
World’s Largest Rhino Farm — and 2,000 Rhinos — Set for Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.

Keep Reading

Eliud Kipchoge running with the Kenyan flag

We Attempted the Kipchoge Challenge…and Failed
What's a window seat without a window?

Help, My Window Seat Doesn’t Have a Window
Sour beers

12 of the Best Sour Beers, Tasted and Ranked
The Maserati MC20 Cielo, the convertible/spider version of the supercar, driving in Italy. Here's our full review.

Maserati MC20 Cielo Fulfills a "Speed Racer" Fantasy
Tudor's new facility in Le Locle, Switzerland

A Visit to Tudor’s New Watchmaking Facilities
J.Crew Spring Flash Sale with a denim background

Stock Up on Spring-Appropriate Jeans at J.Crew’s Flash Sale
Our favorite Outer set is on sale.

Tons of Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale. Here’s What to Buy Right Now.
a collage of the best travel pants for men on a sky blue background

Conquer Travel Days With These 11 Perfect "Plane Pants"
Three camping basics on a abstract purple and blue background

15 Camping Essentials for Spring

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Genesis Stuns, Ram Electrifies and Hyundai Goes Disney at the New York Auto Show
Why Maintenance Sex Belongs in Every Relationship
The 35-Mile Virginia Creeper Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?