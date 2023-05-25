InsideHook
Travel | May 25, 2023 3:15 pm

You May Be Able to Swim in the Seine the Next Time You Visit Paris

Swimming in the river has been banned for the last 100 years

The Seine River in Paris, which the city is trying to clean up in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics
Anyone care for a dip?
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Much like the famed canals of Venice and Amsterdam, where swimming is either frowned upon or outright prohibited, or the Hudson River where swimming will make you the subject of of endless public scrutiny, the Seine in Paris has been rendered unswimmable for a century now.

When Paris hosted the Olympics in 1900, many of the swimming events actually took placed in the Seine river, according to Smithsonian magazine. However, since 1923, swimming has been banned in an effort “to protect swimmers currents, river traffic and water pollution.”

But little more than a year from now, the City of Light will host the Summer Olympics once again. It is their hope that, by July 2024, the river will be restored to its former glory and that it might be used not only for applicable aquatic events, but by the public as well.

“Swimming at the foot of the Eiffel Tower will be very romantic,” Emmanuel Grégoire, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of urban planning, told Time.

How to Eat Your Way Through Paris in a Day
How to Eat Your Way Through Paris in a Day

It starts with a stay at the Grand Pigalle Hotel

Cleaning up the Seine is a massive undertaking, one that will cost $1.5 billion when all is said and done. And it won’t actually include purifying the river per se, so much as revamping the current infrastructure by adding a series of new “underground pipes, tanks and pumps” to prevent bacteria from making its way in.

“Do we have a 100% guarantee? The answer is no,” deputy mayor Pierre Rabadan told The New York Times. “If it rains for a week continually before the races, we know the quality of water — even with all the work that has been done — probably won’t be excellent.”

The good news is that last summer, hydrologists measuring fecal bacteria in the anticipated designated swimming areas deemed 90% of samples to be “clean enough.” (Of course, that still leaves 10% of samples presumably too fecal-heavy for swimmers, which still feels like a gamble.)

The “public pools” in the Seine won’t be open until 2025, after the conclusion of the Games, so you’ll have an opportunity to take cues from actual Olympians before taking the plunge yourself…though if you’ve ever jumped off the front of a boat into the Hudson River anywhere in the greater New York City area and lived to tell the tale, just know that you’re going to be just fine in the Seine either way.

More Like This

Passport
Ahead of Summer Travel Season, Passport Wait Times Double
Commercial plane shaking as it passes through a turbulent patch
Is Climate Change Making Turbulence Worse?
Parents are the latest demographic to hop on the wellness travel train
Study Shows That Parents Are Becoming Increasingly Interested in Wellness Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment

Keep Reading

Charles And Diana in canada 1991

Is Your Partner “Soft-Launching” Your Breakup?
Greg (Nicholas Braun) on "Succession"

Cousin Greg Is the Only Logical Choice to Win “Succession”
Mitchell Hooper, the strongman from Canada, competing at World's Strongest Man 2023. We interviewed him about his win and he sport of strongman.

Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Amelia Island

Where to Eat, Stay and Play on Florida's Hidden Gem of an Island
Porter Road Co-Founder James Peisker's pork steak.

Pair This St. Louis Pork Steak Recipe With BBQ, Baseball and Beer
Lacoste and Polo Ralph Lauren polo shirts for men. Which one is the best?

Lacoste vs. Ralph Lauren: Which Iconic Polo Reigns Supreme?
Three sex toys on a blue wavy background.

The Best Sexual Wellness Sales to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
Huckberry Memorial Day sale Hero

These Are the Best Deals From Huckberry's Mammoth Memorial Day Sale
A group of Germans drinking beers at a cafe outside.

Why It’s Imperative You Find Yourself a Third Place

Trending

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now