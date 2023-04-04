InsideHook
Travel | April 4, 2023 12:40 pm

Schiphol Airport Is Scrapping Night Flights

The goal is to reduce noise pollution

The entrance of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the evening.
Schiphol is one of the most important hubs in Europe
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Schiphol Airport is the largest, and most important, airport in the Netherlands. Being that it connects many of the other notable European airports, it’s also one of the busiest in the world. Which is why the news that the hub plans to cut late-night flights has come as a bit of a shock.

Per a new report from Reuters, Schiphol Group CEO Ruud Sondag has announced that various plans for the airport are to be introduced over the course of the next two years, the most significant of which will include closing it down between midnight and 5AM. That said, it’s hard to argue the reason for doing so. The move is meant to reduce noise pollution in what is a very densely populated area — something environmental groups have been lobbing for for years.

Everyone Is Into the Idea of Eco-Friendly Travel, But Is Anyone Actually Willing to Pay For It?
Everyone Is Into the Idea of Eco-Friendly Travel, But Is Anyone Actually Willing to Pay For It?

The data unequivocally says no

“We have thought about growth but too little about its impact for too long,” Sondag said. “We need to be sustainable for our employees, the local environment and the world. The only way forward is to become quieter and cleaner more rapidly. We have thought about growth but too little about its impact for too long. We need to be sustainable.”

Of course, not everyone is lauding the decision. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was quick to express its disappointment, stating, “We are astonished that Schiphol is unilaterally putting forward proposals that will have far-reaching consequences for airlines, without involving the industry parties in this process.” This comes after the Dutch government’s previous announcement that it would cap flights at 440,000 per year, down from 500,000 pre-COVID levels, which KLM has already challenged.

The airport is also reportedly planning to ban noisier airplanes and private jets. According to the environmental group Greenpeace, even if other European airports do move forward with the elimination of night flights, Schiphol would be “the first major one on the continent to ban polluting private planes.”

More Like This

An airplane taking off with a blue sky and clouds behind it
Can You Sue an Airline Over Turbulence?
Boeing 747 airplane Landing into sunset
Google’s New Guarantee Will Help You Get the Best Price on Airfare
Is peanut butter a liquid?
Is Peanut Butter a Liquid? TSA Says Yes.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well

Keep Reading

Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4."

How 58-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Stays in “Assassin Shape”
Mike Greenberg on a TV show set

Mike Greenberg Starts and Ends Sports Arguments in His New Book
The 9 best luxury whiskey retreats

Luxury Retreats Where Whiskey Is the Focus
We review the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan

Does the Genesis G90 Matter in a World Gone SUV Mad?
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets congratulates teammate Brandon Nimmo #9 after Nimmo hit a solo home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals during game two of a double header at Citi Field on October 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Five Under-Appreciated NYC Athletes Worth the Price of Admission
A man looking at stocks on his phone and laptop

Motley Fool Review: Is the Investment Tool Worth It?
umbrella hero

The Best Umbrellas to Keep You Dry This Spring
A collage of New Balance Styles on a lgiht grey background

New Balance Models, From 574 to 990, Explained
The Smithey Carbon Steel Round Roaster sitting on a table with a chicken and potatoes in it

Review: The Joys of Cooking With Smithey's Trend-Proof Carbon Steel Pan

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Last Night's "SNL" Explained Why You Probably Shouldn't Argue in Traffic