Record Snowfall Extends Ski Season in California and Colorado

If you live in the western United States — or are just keeping an eye on the weather there, for whatever reason — you’re probably aware that there’s been a bit of snowfall there this year. Earlier this month, Yosemite National Park was temporarily closed because of winter weather. And both Colorado and California have seen record amounts of snow as of late.



Depending on your feelings about snow, this could be a blessing or a curse. But for avid skiers, the effects of this snowfall are an unexpected bonus at a time when climate change has been eating away at the amount of times people can hit the slopes in a season. As Smithsonian Magazine reports, a number of ski resorts have responded to the increased snowfall by extending their seasons into the spring and summer. Among the resorts cited in the article is California’s Mammoth Mountain, which currently plans to be open through the end of July and might extend its season beyond that.

Smithsonian notes other resorts in California, Colorado and Utah that also plan to extend their seasons later into the year than expected. And it’s not just these three states where resorts are staying open longer. A Ski.com article says that several more in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia will do the same. All of which means that if you’re still looking to ski but haven’t done so this season, depending on where you are and where you’re willing to travel, you still have some time to do so.