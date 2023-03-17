InsideHook
Travel | March 17, 2023 1:55 pm

A Hydrogen-Powered Train Is Coming to Quebec

It'll be the first in North America

Hydrogen train
This train runs on hydrogen.
Train de Charlevoix
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Turns out cars and trucks aren’t the only types of transportation with a challenging path to be more environmentally friendly. Many trains are powered by diesel engines — and while some rail companies are experimenting with biodiesel fuels, the industry isn’t all the way there yet. But diesel engines aren’t the only way to power a train — and soon, the first hydrogen-powered train will make its debut in North America.

As Smithsonian Magazine reports, that’s the Train de Charlevoix, set to make its debut this June. And the route it’ll take when it begins operations will be a scenic one, running along the edges of the St. Lawrence River. Smithsonian notes that the company behind the trains, Alstom, also manufactured hydrogen trains that have been in use in Germany for several years now.

The route of the Train de Charlevoix begins in Québec City and includes stops in several coastal towns heading north. According to the train’s website, there are currently two options available to travelers — one shorter voyage, lasting around 90 minutes, and one longer one that lasts for several hours. At present, however, the hydrogen train is only running on the shorter route.

“[O]ur partner Alstom currently prefers to do tests and inspections on a smaller part of the route,” the train’s operator states on its FAQ. “But the ultimate goal after their studies is obviously to go to La Malbaie.”

Accor Is Restoring Vintage Train Carriages From the Orient Express
Accor Is Restoring Vintage Train Carriages From the Orient Express

A bold travel experience is on the way

The company hasn’t provided any additional details about when the hydrogen train will begin running on the longer route. For now, though, it’s accepting bookings on both routes; should you venture to Quebec this summer, you might well be making part of transportation history.

More Like This

high speed trains america transit crisis
Can High-Speed Trains Solve America’s Transit Crisis?
"Lost version" image
New Documentary Explores What Was Cut From “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”
Aerial view of Montreal, Canada in winter
How to Spend a Perfect Winter Weekend in Montreal

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
The Takeaway From the New Pornhub Doc? Pay for Your Porn.

Keep Reading

Pink grocery shopping against a blue background.

This French App Will Change the Way You Grocery Shop
pesto pizza on a wooden table at nyc's L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Napoli’s Best Pizza Is Now in NYC's West Village
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead