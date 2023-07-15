The Eastern & Oriental Express Will Return to Malaysia in 2024

Does the idea of spending several days traveling across Malaysia on a luxury train sound appealing? If so, you may be heartened by the news that Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express is now taking bookings for February of 2024. As an article in Smithsonian Magazine points out, the train line in question suspended service in 2020 for — well, it probably goes without saying at this point, given how many travel-related operations were put on hold during that time.



The Essence of Malaysia route takes passengers through Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang; in addition to taking in the scenery, travelers will also be able to visit Penang Island and do some snorkeling along the route. Tickets also include a four-course dinner, a three-course lunch and more.



This isn’t the only itinerary Belmond is offering; in March, travelers can also venture forth on the Wild Malaysia itinerary, which includes a stop at Taman Negara National Park, which has been hailed for its biodiversity and its visually striking landscape.

Both itineraries depart from Singapore. As traveling in style goes, both routes have plenty of intriguing elements — and seek to find a balance between the craftsmanship put into the train cars themselves and the brilliant natural landscapes surrounding the routes.