InsideHook
Travel | July 15, 2023 5:52 am

The Eastern & Oriental Express Will Return to Malaysia in 2024

It had been on hold due to the effects of the pandemic

Eastern & Oriental Express
A view from the Eastern & Oriental Express.
Belmond
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Does the idea of spending several days traveling across Malaysia on a luxury train sound appealing? If so, you may be heartened by the news that Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express is now taking bookings for February of 2024. As an article in Smithsonian Magazine points out, the train line in question suspended service in 2020 for — well, it probably goes without saying at this point, given how many travel-related operations were put on hold during that time.

The Essence of Malaysia route takes passengers through Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang; in addition to taking in the scenery, travelers will also be able to visit Penang Island and do some snorkeling along the route. Tickets also include a four-course dinner, a three-course lunch and more.

This isn’t the only itinerary Belmond is offering; in March, travelers can also venture forth on the Wild Malaysia itinerary, which includes a stop at Taman Negara National Park, which has been hailed for its biodiversity and its visually striking landscape.

You Can Now Tour the Canadian Rockies in a Glass-Domed Luxury Train
You Can Now Tour the Canadian Rockies in a Glass-Domed Luxury Train

Wine, cheese and a side of mountains

Both itineraries depart from Singapore. As traveling in style goes, both routes have plenty of intriguing elements — and seek to find a balance between the craftsmanship put into the train cars themselves and the brilliant natural landscapes surrounding the routes.

