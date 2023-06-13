Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer

Traveling to Europe is a rite of passage — a return to the motherland for many, and a tradition for others. Thus, destinations like Barcelona, Rome and Paris, to name a few, have come to exist under a near-constant coating of tourists. That’s even truer now than ever before. Per a new report from CNN, the number of Americans traveling to Europe this summer is expected to increase by 55% over last year’s. That might not sound like a huge deal, save for the fact that those numbers were 600% higher than in 2021.

It’s made summer travel to the continent unbearable. Last year, following a trip to Positano, Rebecca Jennings said of the crowds, “Like seemingly everywhere else in Italy, they are rampant and inescapable and at times contribute to a sense of claustrophobic doom so great that the only way out is divorcing yourself from your body and disassociating until you finally reach open air.”

Still, it will deter few from making the pilgrimage to Italy’s famed coasts this year. In fact, largely thanks to the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, flight searches to cities in Sicily have skyrocketed by triple digits this summer, with searches to Messina and Palermo up by 335% and 180%, respectively. One traveler told CNN that Palermo was already “absolutely insane” and that people were “spilling onto the street like it was Mardi Gras.”

But that’s hardly exclusive to Italy. Cities in Spain, France, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands and Portugal are also exploding with unprecedented numbers. People are lining up at landmarks and popular attractions everywhere, and hotels are at full occupancy. And forget about the cost. Traveling on a budget? Not to Europe you aren’t. Roundtrip tickets to the continent are currently averaging more than $1,200, up $300 from 2022.

Now, listen, I love Europe. I love the history, the food, the proximity of one great city to the next. I also can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be less than Europe in the summer (with the exception of some of the lesser touristed countries like, say, Andorra). I was in Rome for a work trip last July and, while it is undisputedly one of the greatest cities on Earth in any of its forms, the throngs of tourists were debilitating. You couldn’t get within feet of the Trevi Fountain, where they stand in ranks like an infantry battalion. A few months later in Croatia, I was met with much of the same.

Of course, some will argue that the uptick in tourism is a good thing, particularly coming out of the pandemic. Good for small businesses, good for the economies writ large. That’s true to an extent, sure. But you can’t have that conversation without also acknowledging that many of these ancient cities, Venice for example, lack the infrastructure to support such an increase. And an increase that crosses the threshold into overtourism is an objectively bad thing.

All of this to say: there are six other continents and 150 other countries in the world outside of Europe, the vast majority of them no lesser deserving of a visit this summer. For my part, I just snagged a roundtrip flight to Guatemala for $300. In 2022, Guatemala welcomed 1.8 million tourists all year long. Albeit not a one-to-one (Italy is almost three times bigger than Guatemala), Italy recorded 50.5 million arrivals last year.

Consider going somewhere else this summer. Literally, anywhere else.