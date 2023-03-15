InsideHook
Travel | March 15, 2023 1:13 pm

China Is Finally Issuing Visas to Foreign Visitors Again

Following a three-year closure, China has both opened its borders and begun issuing travel visas

Visa travel to China has resumed
Foreign visitors can travel to China again
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

I’ll spare you the part where I tell you how badly China was impacted by COVID-19. What I will tell you, though — because it’s my job to do so — is that up until very recently, China had enforced some of the strictest and longest-lasting travel-related restrictions in the world. As Ben Schlappig of One Mile at a Time noted, it seemed improbable that “easy” travel to China would never be a thing again.

But after years of peddling a zero-COVID strategy, everyone was shocked at the close of 2022 when China suddenly decided to drop all restrictions — the travel quarantine requirement included. But while Chinese nationals were allowed to travel freely again, because the country had not resumed the issuance of visas to foreign visitors, no one could actually travel to China.

As of March 15, that’s no longer the case. Per AP News, China has officially begun issuing all types of travel visas again in an effort to revive tourism. Further, visa-free entry will also resume for those who had no visa requirement prior to the pandemic, Hainan island residents among them.

You Can Still Travel to Europe Without a Visa…For Now
You Can Still Travel to Europe Without a Visa…For Now

The implementation of the new European Travel Information and Authorization System has been delayed once again

It’s not clear at this time whether visitors will be made to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did say that China had “optimized measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries,” and would now allow pre-boarding antigen testing as opposed to nucleic acid testing.

“China will continue to make better arrangements for the safe, healthy and orderly movement of Chinese and foreign personnel on the basis of scientific assessments and in light of the situation,” Wang said. “We also hope that all parties will join China in creating favorable conditions for cross-border exchanges.”

That said, officials are skeptical. “Tourist industry insiders do not expect a massive influx of visitors in the short run or significant boost to the economy,” Joe Cash and Sophie Yu wrote in Reuters. “In 2019, international tourism receipts accounted for just 0.9% of China’s gross domestic product.”

It doesn’t bode well, either, that on March 10 the U.S. State Department issued an advisory urging American citizens to reconsider travel to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, citing to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” and the risk of wrongful detention.

More Like This

overhead image of a plane flying over trees
Is Anyone Actually Willing to Pay for Eco-Friendly Travel?
finland flag against a blue sky with white clouds
Finland Is Launching a Masterclass in Happiness. Here’s How You Can Apply.
portrait of smiling family on snorkeling tour in tropical ocean while on vacation
Family Travel Was at an All-Time High in 2022

Recommended

Suggested for you

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Keep Reading

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
mudflap girl on a gold coin with gold coins surrounding it

The Takeaway From the New Pornhub Doc? Pay for Your Porn.
A bottle and a glass of McConnell's Irish Whisky on a bar top

McConnell’s Is an Ideal $30 Irish Whiskey
A collage of sweat shorts for men. We take a look at our favorite styles.

The Best Sweat Shorts for Men, Whether You’re Sleeping, Lounging or Lifting
Laralee Industrial Wine Bar Cabinet, now on sale at Wayfair

Get a New Home Bar at This Huge Wayfair Sale
Some of the best sleep products for a better night's rest, on a blue background

Our 40 Favorite Sleep Products for a Better Night’s Rest
Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too

Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too
A cyclist going up a hill with mountains in the background.

Is “Everesting” the Most Diabolical Endurance Challenge Yet?
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Trending

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money