American Airlines Announces the End of Its AirPass Program

In the wake of airline deregulation in the late 1970s, American Airlines debuted a program known as AirPass. As Zach Griff wrote in an article for The Points Guy, the program “offered individuals and small businesses the ability to pre-purchase travel with American at fixed rates.” You might recall the story that circulated a few years ago about a business traveler who possessed an unlimited lifetime first-class ticket? There’s a connection there, though the unlimited passes were much more scarce.



Now, the AirPass is heading into the annals of air travel history. As Griff reported for The Points Guy, American Airlines recently announced the end of the program via an announcement on their website.



“Thank you for 41 amazing years,” the airline’s statement declares. “As of November 30, 2022, we are no longer accepting new memberships. Thank you for your loyalty and business and we look forward to seeing you onboard soon.”



American shared more information in a statement made to The Points Guy. “All customers with current contracts will be able to use their remaining funds or request a refund between now and the end of their contract period,” the airline revealed. “American will continue to honor its commitments to Lifetime AirPass members.”



The airline did not reveal any more details as to why they’d decided to sunset the program — or whether anything would be implemented to replace it. At a time when the airline industry is going through numerous convulsions, American Airlines’ decision is one more indication of an evolving space.

