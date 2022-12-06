InsideHook
Travel | December 6, 2022 7:18 am

American Airlines Announces the End of Its AirPass Program

It existed for the past 41 years

American Airlines
American Airlines Boeing 777-300ER arriving at London Heathrow Airport.
Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the wake of airline deregulation in the late 1970s, American Airlines debuted a program known as AirPass. As Zach Griff wrote in an article for The Points Guy, the program “offered individuals and small businesses the ability to pre-purchase travel with American at fixed rates.” You might recall the story that circulated a few years ago about a business traveler who possessed an unlimited lifetime first-class ticket? There’s a connection there, though the unlimited passes were much more scarce.

Now, the AirPass is heading into the annals of air travel history. As Griff reported for The Points Guy, American Airlines recently announced the end of the program via an announcement on their website.

“Thank you for 41 amazing years,” the airline’s statement declares. “As of November 30, 2022, we are no longer accepting new memberships. Thank you for your loyalty and business and we look forward to seeing you onboard soon.”

American shared more information in a statement made to The Points Guy. “All customers with current contracts will be able to use their remaining funds or request a refund between now and the end of their contract period,” the airline revealed. “American will continue to honor its commitments to Lifetime AirPass members.”

The airline did not reveal any more details as to why they’d decided to sunset the program — or whether anything would be implemented to replace it. At a time when the airline industry is going through numerous convulsions, American Airlines’ decision is one more indication of an evolving space.

More Like This

This picture taken on November 10, 2022 shows custom officials (L) monitoring as airfreight is downloaded from a Boeing 777 aircraft docked at its station at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris. A new law will limit domestic flights due to CO2 emissions
France’s New Law Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights Wouldn’t Fly in the U.S.
Luggage in the overhead storage bin above an airplane seat
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?
A prohibited items sign at the TSA security checkpoint in Miami International Airport.
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV

Keep Reading

Mycologist and mushroom guru Larry Evans at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

Tracking Down the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the West
Best TV Shows 2022

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
Cameron Robbie's tentacle piece

The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift
Styles from Outdoor Voices' CloudKnight collection, currently up to 50% off.

Outdoor Voices Put Its Entire CloudKnit Collection on Sale
a trio of Mr Porter jackets and sweaters on a tan checked background

Elevated Basics and Investment Outerwear Abound at Mr Porter’s Surprise Sale
A Classic Chicago Dog with Fries and a Beer

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
Spread from The Finch

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Trending

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica