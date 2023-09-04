InsideHook
Travel | September 4, 2023 9:17 pm

Why Are So Many Airlines Ending Service at Smaller Airports?

It's another big change for air travel

Airport signage
Airline route maps are changing.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Domestic air travel can involve spending time at airports that can feel like cities unto themselves. I’m still reasonably sure that one could get lost in O’Hare for weeks at a time; I came very close to meeting this fate myself once while trying to make a connecting flight. On the other side of that spectrum are smaller regional airports; ones where there number of gates can be counted using one hand. These, too, have their charms; I have a story or two to tell about the night I flew into Santa Fe several years ago.

But it turns out that more regional airports have been losing service in recent years. That’s the big takeaway from a recent NPR investigation by Adam Bearne, which focuses on the airport in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as facing issues indicative of the industry’s larger troubles.

In the case of the Williamsport Regional Airport, the issues are especially pronounced: Bearne points out that commercial air traffic ended at the airport in 2021, and has not resumed. Why? As one industry expert told NPR, the same issues leading to canceled and delayed flights are also taking a more existential toll on smaller routes.

“The 50-seat jet today is just not economic as it was 10 years ago,” industry analyst William Swelbar told NPR. “Labor costs going up. Fuel costs going up. Maintenance costs going up.”

The Best Places to Drink at New York City’s Airports
The Best Places to Drink at New York City’s Airports

Yes, you can find decent cocktails, craft beer and a solid wine selection beyond security

Williamsport’s airport is far from the only one to lose traffic in the last few years. A report from consultants Ailevon Pacific noted that legacy airports had ceased operations at 74 airports in the U.S. since April of 2020. This includes some in close proximity to large cities — New York’s White Plains, Islip and Stewart all made the list — as well as airports in Duluth and Texarkana.

Earlier this summer, a coalition of regional airports sought federal aid with the aim of restoring lost service. NPR’s report also notes that Williamsport is seeking to rejoin the Essential Air Service program — something that could be a useful solution for several airports looking to regain places in airlines’ itineraries.

More Like This

Airplane passengers proceed through the TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
Here Are the US Airports Where Security and Customs Waits Are Longest
SEM of bedbug
Yes, Bed Bugs Do Apparently Exist at Airports
Crowd of people waiting for check-in at the airport
Airports and Airlines Are Already Taking Steps to Avoid Summer Travel Woes

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States