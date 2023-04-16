This Week’s “SNL” Offered a Memorable Spanish Lesson
Ana de Armas and Marcello Hernández played student in the sketch
There’s a particular art to crafting comedy that features multiple languages that’s funny even to someone who doesn’t understand the full scope of what’s being said. There’s a fantastic Suzy Eddie Izzard routine that finds Izzard reciting French lessons where the humor comes from the context and delivery as much as anything else.
Last night’s SNL featured a sketch in that vein, in which guest host Ana de Armas and Marcello Hernández played transfer students who reveal that a high school Spanish teacher — Mikey Day’s Señor MacKintosh — might not have the greatest grasp of the language.
Part of what makes the sketch work is the way that it builds on a relatively simple premise — in other words, that language lessons might not accurately represent how a language is actually spoken. And the contrast between de Armas’s and Hernández’s rapid-fire Spanish and Day’s, shall we say, less deft use of the language was a perennial source of humor throughout the sketch.
It also wasn’t the only sketch last night to feature Day in memorably awkward mode; this week’s SNL also saw the triumphant (?) return of one Matt Schatt, this time with fewer Smurfs and more nipples. It’s not an image you’ll soon forget.
Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.
Recommended
Suggested for you