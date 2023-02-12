InsideHook
TV | February 12, 2023 9:45 pm

John Cleese Clarifies Details of “Fawlty Towers” Return

More specifically, its connection to "wokery"

John Cleese with book
John Cleese poses with his new book "Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide" during a signing at Waterstones Piccadilly on September 10, 2020 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, news of a most unexpected sitcom’s return to the airwaves began to circulate. This led to a little more trepidation than normally accompanies such announcements. Why? Because in this case, the series was the much-loved British sitcom Fawlty Towers, starring John Cleese. And while Cleese’s influence on comedy is undeniable, he’s also spent the last few years venting about all things “woke,” which can be frustrating to witness.

It sounds like Cleese is at least somewhat aware of this. As Deadline reports, Cleese addressed the show’s return in an interview with GB News. “The idea that it’s all going to be about wokery hadn’t particularly occurred to me,” Cleese said — in this case, in response to commentary from The Guardian on the tone of the Fawlty Towers revival.

Cleese also explained that the new season of Fawlty Towers would be set at a hotel in the Caribbean. “If you put it in the Caribbean, it becomes very multi-racial,” he said in the interview. “People in the hotel business come from everywhere, so you can bring lots of different people together.”

John Cleese Gets Controversial “Fawlty Towers” Episode Reinstated
John Cleese Gets Controversial “Fawlty Towers” Episode Reinstated

Can humor reinforce the kind of thing it was designed to mock?

Cleese also said the series would not air on the BBC over concerns about “freedom.” It sounds like the Fawlty Towers reboot/revival/return is still being written; once it’s aired, we’ll see how accurate Cleese’s commentary on it ended up being.

More Like This

John Cleese, 2019
John Cleese Is Hosting a Series About Cancel Culture
John Cleese speaks onstage at "Comedy with the Cleeses" during the 2022 SXSW Conference. At another panel, Cleese had his microphone taken away by Dulce Sloan after going on a rant about slavery.
John Cleese Has Mic Taken Away at SXSW After Embarrassing Rant About Slavery
John Cleese
John Cleese Is Waging a Very Dumb War on “Woke Jokes”

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?

Keep Reading

Light beers

Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
Panorama of Tel Aviv

How Tel Aviv Became the Queer Epicenter of the Middle East
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
a collage of Valentine's Day date night outfits on a pink background

What to Wear This Valentine’s Day, According to InsideHook Editors
Don't mess this up.

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Robbie Felice cooking in the kitchen as Pasta Ramen.

Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
A stand-up comic performing at Hotbed comedy club in Washington, D.C. We spoke with owner and founder of Underground Comedy, Sean Joyce.

What Makes DC’s Comedy Scene Special? Ask Sean Joyce.

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party