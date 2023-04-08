InsideHook
TV | April 8, 2023 8:02 pm

Did Bob Odenkirk Just Confirm He’s in Season 2 of “The Bear”?

The actor talked about a secret project in a recent interview

Ken Marino and Bob Odenkirk
Ken Marino and Bob Odenkirk arrive for AMC's "Lucky Hank" special screening at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On Saturday afternoon, Bob Odenkirk stopped by Wrigley Field as the Cubs defeated the Rangers 10-3. While he was there, he seems to have dropped a pretty big hint about one of his upcoming projects. In an interview with Marquee Sports Network, the actor shared details about why he was in Chicago — and it sure sounds like he’ll be appearing on another acclaimed television project.

“I actually shot a show here in town this week, and I can’t say what it is, but there’s food involved. So that’s all I’ll say,” Odenkirk said. “I’m not supposed to tell anyone that I did this. There’s food involved in this show, and it was a great experience. I shot all week.”

The Bear would certainly fit the bill of a television series shot in Chicago where food is involved. According to this article, season two of The Bear is filming in Chicago through the end of April. And Odenkirk — currently starring in the series Lucky Hank — showing up in The Bear also seems like the kind of thing producers would want to keep under wraps.

It’s also entirely possible that Odenkirk is in something else entirely. Perhaps he’s reprising his I Think You Should Leave character for a longer project. Given the diner setting of that sketch, that would also fall into the “there’s food involved” category, albeit somewhat differently. But right now, our money is on The Bear.

