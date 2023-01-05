InsideHook
Tech | January 5, 2023 11:33 am

What Exactly Is Wireless TV and Is It Our Home Theater Future?

LG and Displace TV showed off sleek and (almost) wire-free screens at CES

LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), a wireless TV screen showcased at CES
By Kirk Miller

A 97-inch screen is impressive. More impressive? A 97-inch screen that doesn’t have any input cables. That’s the wireless TV reality LG is presenting this year at CES — and they’re not the only brand that thinks we’re due for a minimalist, (nearly) wire-free future.

First, let’s define “wireless,” as it appears to mean a few different things. In LG’s case, its 97-inch OLED screen — officially known as the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) — places all the inputs in a separate box that transmits your Blu-ray, streaming or broadcast signal to the screen (“flawlessly” as CNET describes). While wireless TVs have existed before, this might be the first time the tech has been built into a set and not part of a separate extender kit. Basically, LG’s created a fascinating hybrid of a 4K TV and a projector, minus the latter’s design flaws (i.e., you can walk in front of the transmitter box and not disrupt the image).

There is a power cord on the LG model, but it’s hidden inside one of the stand legs (the screen looks like it can also be mounted). Displace TV, however, goes completely wireless. According to ZDNet, that company’s new lightweight screen mounts on any surface (even a window) via special adhesive/vacuum strips, works entirely via hand gestures and is powered by four hot-swappable batteries. Like the LG model, Displace’s screen streams (via WiFi 6E) content from a separate base unit.

Much like 8K TVs a few years back — or even now — this is a fascinating technology that’s still probably a few years away from going mainstream. LG’s model seems ideally suited for homes where people want a clean, minimalist look — you can literally hide the transmitter box anywhere nearby. Displace TV’s model, meanwhile, might be better suited for companies that want unobtrusive and portable displays.

