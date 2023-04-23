InsideHook
Tech | April 23, 2023 1:10 pm

Twitter’s Shift to Paid Blue Checks Turned Utterly Chaotic

Some celebrities who didn't pay for verification still got verified. It was weird.

Twitter logo
Twitter's verification program is at a strange juncture.
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

One of the hallmarks of Elon Musk’s time as the owner of Twitter has been a shift away from the platform’s use of blue checkmarks to denote celebrities, organizations and other public figures. Instead, Musk has pushed for the checkmarks to indicate paid subscribers, with a significant number of big names — including LeBron James — making it clear that they had no interest in paying for Twitter.

Then things got weird. Specifically, a number of celebrities who had made it clear that they weren’t paying for a blue check continued to have a blue check — including James, Stephen King and William Shatner. The late Kobe Bryant’s account also retained a blue check, which drew some attention — especially as it pertains to the default message that verification included the account holder verifying their phone number.

In what might have been the most emblematically weird moment of the whole situation, Stephen King asked that the blue check he’d been given go instead to the Prytula Foundation, an organization that provides support to civilian and military concerns in Ukraine. This, in turn, led to a particularly Musk-friendly corner of Twitter to lash out at King for being — I guess — insufficiently deferential to Musk. And while this included some random accounts, some high-profile names figured in there — including Piers Morgan, of all people.

It also led to surreal moments in which various celebrities discussed how best to rid themselves of their unwanted blue checkmarks. Perhaps the best summary of the whole situation came from Bette Midler, who tweeted, “Yes, Elon gave me back my blue check but I didn’t pay for it. Does that make me a good guy or a bad guy? I’m so confused.”

Further complicating matters? Reportedly, the total number of paid signups for Twitter Blue did not exactly smash existing records.

Everything to Know About Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s “Brilliant,” “Terrible” Father
Everything to Know About Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s “Brilliant,” “Terrible” Father

Getting to the bottom of the emerald mine, his stepdaughter and other myths

This chaos is not the only controversy Twitter has been embroiled in in the past week. More alarmingly, the social media network also relaxed some of its guidelines about hateful content relating to transgender people — a decision that has understandably led to concerns about increased hate speech and the safety of the platform for its users. The current era of Twitter is far from boring — but some uneventful weeks would be especially welcome right now.

More Like This

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk in January, 2023
Want to Know How Well Twitter Is Doing? Don’t Rely on Elon Musk.
Twitter logo
Part of Twitter’s Source Code Was Leaked. What Happens Next?
The Kinks, circa 1965.
Twitter Keeps Flagging Tweets From The Kinks as “Sensitive Content”

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction
The Keys to a Lower Heart Rate — and Better Health

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Mushroom Chocolates, Shinola Eyewear and Ricoh GR III
A black watch on display

A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark Brings Its Wood Finished Series to an End With BEP
Riley Cote

Former Pro Athletes Are Treating Depression With Psychedelics
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Man with headset playing video game

Here’s How to Not Be a Manchild in Your Relationship
a collage of Brooks Brothers items on a multi-color background

Get Your Spring Wardrobe Right With Brooks Brothers’ Spend and Save Sale
Solo Stove backyard bundle hero

Save Up to $700 at the Solo Stove Backyard Bundle Sale
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

In Your Business-Casual Era? These Office-Friendly Sneakers Have Your Back.

Trending

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
One of the Rarest Ford Mustangs of All Time Is Heading to Auction