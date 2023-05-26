Currently available to YouTube TV members with a base plan at a discounted rate of $249 for the upcoming football season, NFL Sunday Ticket just became a substantially more attractive buy for fans who like to gamble on games.

According to a post on Reddit from YouTube, the streaming giants will allow customers who purchase the premium service “unlimited streams” of Sunday Ticket as long as they are watching at home. Customers who are watching via their phone or tablet on the move will have access to two additional streams.

“We heard your feedback that 2 concurrent streams just wasn’t enough for NFL Sunday Ticket, so we’re updating our product functionality to include unlimited streams at home for NFL Sunday Ticket! You and your household can also access 2 additional streams on the go,” per the post.

It seems hard to fathom that an average football fan would feel the need to watch more than two games at the same time, but it’s totally reasonable that a degenerate gambler with money spread all over the slate of Sunday games would want to watch multiple games on multiple devices throughout their home. Now, thanks to YouTube adding increased functionality to Sunday Ticket, they’ll have that opportunity.

It’s worth noting that sports bars and other establishments that want to offer games on Sundays will not simply be able to pay $249 and stream the NFL on all their televisions. DirecTV, which lost its 28-year hold on Sunday Ticket for consumers, will continue to sell the service to casinos, restaurants, bars, hotel lounges and retail shops. In the past, the cost of Sunday Ticket for businesses started at around $650 per season and rose to as much as $6,000 per season depending on an establishment’s capacity, according to Variety.

“DirecTV for Business delivers a market-leading, consistent and reliable sports viewing experience to fans in more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments across the United States,” said DirecTV’s chief sales and service officer Mike Wittrock. “We’re thrilled to partner with EverPass and continue carriage of NFL Sunday Ticket.”

If you’re interested in purchasing Sunday Ticket, which is currently available for non-YouTube customers for $349, the discounted rate is only available until June 6.