InsideHook
Sports | September 18, 2023 10:54 am

The Commanders’ In-Stadium Sports Book Could Be Disastrous for the NFL

And it's part of a growing industry trend

Washington Commanders helmet
The lines between acceptable and unacceptable sports gambling experiences are blurring
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’re watching an NFL game live and in the stadium, there are plenty of things you can do while you’re there. Cheering on your team — or booing the opposition — are obvious choices; you can also enjoy food or drink, or perhaps peruse the wares in the team’s store. If you happen to be watching the Washington Commanders play at home, you can also stop by FedEx Field’s sports book, the first facility of its kind in the league, and gamble to your heart’s content.

The sports book in question is at the center of a recent New York Times article, by Jenny Vrentas, exploring its unique status in the league — for now, anyway. Fanatics operates the space, and Vrentas notes that there’s at least one significant design choice that could keep people from lingering there: you can’t see the field directly from inside of it.

Still, it begs the question of if and when a similar facility will crop up at another stadium. Given the increased prominence of gambling ads during NFL games, it seems likely that the FedFex Field facility will have some company soon — although the rise of gambling apps also means that someone can relatively easily bet on a game from their seat without actually needing to walk anywhere. It’s enough to prompt the question: is this all good for the sport?

Given that the NFL’s occasionally-vague policies on sports betting — and the confusion some players have faced when trying to follow them — it’s not hard to feel skeptical. And it’s also telling that, across the Atlantic, another sport that embraced gambling-related revenue is now looking to scale things back somewhat.

Sports Gambling Ads Have Officially Taken Over NFL Broadcasts
Sports Gambling Ads Have Officially Taken Over NFL Broadcasts

Have sports themselves become ancillary to our newfound ability to legally bet on them? Watch any pro sports broadcast and the answer is clear.

That would be the Premier League, which earlier this year agreed to phase out gambling companies’ jersey sponsorships by the time of the 2026-27 season. The effect of gambling on the sport is all too tangible right now. To cite one example, Brentford’s star striker Ivan Toney is in the midst of a suspension that will cause him to miss half of the current season. Brentford’s jersey sponsor is — wait for it — a gambling company, and if that sets off your cognitive dissonance alarm, you’re not alone.

It’s worth noting that the Premier League doesn’t seem to be ending all involvement of gambling with the league, just opting for a more moderate approach. It’s enough to raise the question of whether the NFL would do well to to follow suit before the league winds up with its own equivalent of the Toney situation to deal with.

More Like This

A view of the ESPN logo on a camera at a game.
ESPN’s Gambling Pivot Compromises Even More of Its Integrity
Phil Mickelson lines up a putt at the LIV Golf Invitational.
New Book on Phil Mickelson’s Gambling Offers Explanation for LIV Loyalty
Tom Brady attends UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
NFL Recruits Tom Brady to Spread the Word About League’s Gambling Policy

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
The Equalizer: Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
Are We About to See the Oregon-Idaho Border Transform?
Products of the Week: Vintage Herman Miller, Theraface and Todd Snyder’s First Sneaker

Keep Reading

A Chinese man dancing with a dragon.

How to Pair Your Daily Exercise With Your Mood
A car dealership lot with cars, trucks and SUVs. Modern vehicles are expensive, so we're discussing the best affordable options.

Modern Cars Cost Too Much. Here Are 5 That Don’t.
kenny gilbert chef cookbook and dishes

Chef Kenny Gilbert Is All About Global Flavors
The Three Cities

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Malta
"Agents of Chaos" cover

The Life of the Founder of “High Times” Was Even Stranger Than You Think
A picture of a folding bike in the outdoors.

Why Folding Bikes Aren’t Just for City Living
Icebreaker merino zoneknit shorts hero

These Are the Best Running Shorts We've Ever Tested
The Field Company No. 8 cast iron skillet sitting on a stovetop next to a plate of pecan sticky buns on a white countertop

Review: Field Company Solves One of the Biggest Gripes People Have With Cast Iron
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a watercolor background

The Best White Sneakers to Round Out Your Fall Footwear Rotation

Trending

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
The Equalizer: Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
Are We About to See the Oregon-Idaho Border Transform?