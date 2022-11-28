InsideHook
Sports | November 28, 2022 10:50 am

Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Comeback in Jeopardy With Miami Plane Incident

Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles on Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr. watches from the bench during Super Bowl LVI. The wide receiver was involved in an incident on an airplane leaving from Miami on Sunday, November 27.
Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping to latch on with a new team.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Looking to latch on with a new team after missing the first 12 weeks of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may have delayed his comeback plans following an incident on Sunday on an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles.

Flight 1228 to L.A. returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.” That customer was Beckham and he was removed from the aircraft by police.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, (flight crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the incident on Sunday morning. “As they tried to wake [Beckham] to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness.”

Beckham was not detained or charged by police and was allowed to make other arrangements and depart from the airport following the incident on the airplane. His lawyer, Daniel Davillier, released a statement to ABC News about the situation blaming what occurred on a flight attendant.

“The overzealous flight attendant refused to simply allow Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight and instead immediately removed everyone from the plane,” per the statement. “At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him. This incident was completely unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing and woken him up to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

It’s poor timing for 30-year-old Beckham as the incident comes as he is in the midst of attempting to potentially latch on with several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. While what happened in Miami likely won’t scare teams away from signing Beckham, it could have an impact on how much guaranteed money a franchise is willing to pay him for his services and the duration of his contract. He’s also in the middle of a lawsuit against Nike.

Wherever the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver signs, it seems logical to expect the drama to follow. 

More Like This

Aaron Rodgers on the field against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks to avoid a tackle versus Dallas.
Gobble Gambles: Expert NFL Picks for Thanksgiving Day
Dak Prescott of the Cowboys greets Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.
Are Giants and Cowboys Playing for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thanksgiving?

Recommended

Suggested for you

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Keep Reading

My Year of Stress and Agitation

My Year of Stress and Agitation
citadelle gin vive le cornichon next to a le pickles martini

This Is the Martini Gin of My Dreams
final scene of the graduate running away from the church

A New Book Celebrates Hollywood Photographer Bob Willoughby
A pizza going into the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, now on sale for Black Friday

Ooni’s Taking 20% Off Their Excellent Portable Pizza Ovens
Collection of Kiehl's products

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s
The Backcountry sale items from Danner to Outerknown on a pink and orange background

Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Not to Be Missed
Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background

Outerknown’s Cyber Monday Sale Pairs Huge Deals With Sustainable Gear
lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here

lululemon’s Cyber Monday Specials Are Here
The Dresser System from Floyd is new and currently 20% off

All of Floyd’s Excellent Modular Furniture Is 20% Off

Trending

We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear