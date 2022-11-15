Currently a free agent who is hoping to sign with a contender like the Cowboys for a big payday as well as a shot at another Super Bowl ring, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also looking to score a major payout from Nike after hitting the sportswear giant with a lawsuit seeking more than $20 million alleging breach of contract, per TMZ.

An endorser of Nike since about six weeks before he was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, the 30-year-old re-upped with the Swoosh in 2017 after considering joining Adidas. Made a Nike brand icon in the process, Beckham now says the company “did not honor its commitments” and withheld the majority of a $2.6 million payment he was set to receive in March. Per Beckham, Nike claimed the cash was withheld due to alleged footwear and glove violations that occurred when he altered his equipment near the conclusion of the 2022 season. The lawsuit, which is seeking more than $20 million in damages, also alleges Nike purposefully depressed sales of items bearing Beckham’s name to avoid sales benchmarks that would have triggered an extension of his endorsement deal.

“Rather than continuing to pay the compensation and guaranteed royalties it is contractually obligated to pay Mr. Beckham, Nike is willfully withholding millions of dollars and inventing excuses not to pay him,” per the lawsuit.

In a statement posted online, Beckham said the court filing was “to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.”

“I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves,” an “extremely disappointed” Beckham wrote. “We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too. I look forward to resolving this issue and hope we can start a real conversation about protecting athletes and their rights. This happens too often in the sports industry and it’s time for change.”

At the conclusion of his statement, Beckham referred all future questions to his attorney Daniel Davillier.

The biggest question for the three-time Pro Bowler moving forward is where he will spend the rest of his career and what sort of impact, if any, he will have on the NFL season with the playoffs just about two months away.