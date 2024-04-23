The New York Jets’ Zach Wilson Semi-Era Is Officially Over

There was a point not that long ago when Zach Wilson looked like the answer to the New York Jets’ prayers. Highly touted during his three seasons at BYU, Wilson was drafted second overall in 2021. Unfortunately for Wilson, he never clicked in New York — either as the starting quarterback or as the backup to Aaron Rodgers pressed back into the #1 spot after Rodgers’s early-season injury last year.



As The Washington Post‘s Mark Maske reports, Wilson is heading to Denver as part of a trade between the Jets and Broncos. Wilson’s new team has also had some quarterback troubles lately, and parted ways with Russell Wilson last month.



Ian Rapoport revealed more details about the trade, writing that “[t]he deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th).” He also shared that the Jets will be paying part of Zach Wilson’s salary, which is set to be $5.45 million this season, according to the Post.

With the arrival of Tyrod Taylor at the Jets last month, it seemed less a case of whether Wilson would leave and more one of when he would do so. In comments made on ESPN, Pat McAfee characterized the trade as a “win-win-win” for all parties involved.



As for what the quarterback situation will look like in Denver, Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh reported that the Broncos seek to trade for a higher spot in the draft and select a quarterback with their pick.