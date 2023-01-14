InsideHook
Sports | January 14, 2023 4:53 pm

Aftermath of Seahawks-Rams Game Prompts Criticism of Officials

Was a crucial call made incorrectly?

Seahawks-Rams
Charles Cross of the Seattle Seahawks and Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams battle against one another during the second quarter of the game at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023.
Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Did football fans witness “the worst officiated game of the year” last week? That’s what one source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in the aftermath of a 19-16 Seattle Seahawks victory over the Rams last Sunday. A Seattle field goal tied the game in the fourth quarter, and another field goal won it for the Seahawks in overtime — which under normal circumstances would go down in history as a thrilling game.

As ESPN’s coverage of the game reveals, though, these were not normal circumstances.

Schefter’s reporting cites “multiple executives and coaches” as criticizing the officiating on display in the game — and stating that they hoped that this game would lead to better choices when it comes to training officials in future seasons. Given that the Seattle win in this game also knocked the Lions out of playoff contention, the repercussions of assorted calls are felt by teams other than the two who competed last Sunday.

Among the questionable calls? A first down awarded after the Rams’ Jonah Williams collided with Seahawks punter Michael Dickson. There is, shall we say, some debate over whether this merited a “roughing the kicker” designation.

It isn’t yet clear if the frustration over this call — and the broader issues cited in the ESPN report — will lead to any lasting changes. But in this case, it seems like levels of frustration are certainly growing.

More Like This

Flag football
Inside the Rising Profile of Flag Football
Jamaal Williams smiles after the Lions beat the Bears on January 1.
Anime "Nerd" Jamaal Williams Is NFL's NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with a cigar.
NFL Prospect or Not, UGA QB Stetson Bennett Is Primed for Success

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games

Trending

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games