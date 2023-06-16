InsideHook
Sports | June 16, 2023 11:26 am

As “Moneyball” Turns 20, the Winless A’s Are Almost a Lock for Las Vegas

Oakland Athletics fans hold signs during a reverse boycott game against the Rays.
Oakland Athletics fans may not have a baseball team for much longer.
Brandon Vallance/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

When Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game  came out on June 17, 2003, the Oakland Athletics were in the middle of a season that saw them finish in first place in the American League West with a record of 96-66. As they did the year before when went 103-59 and had MVP Miguel Tejada as well as Cy Young winner Barry Zito on the roster, the A’s lost 3-2 in the ALDS. That was not an outlier, as 2003 was the fourth season in a row the A’s bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.

Celebrated for being one of the smartest and stingiest franchises in Major League Baseball — and pro sports in general — thanks to the guidance of general manager Billy Beane, the A’s have qualified for the postseason 11 times since 1997 when their GM took over. In those 11 trips, Oakland has won a series just twice (2006 and 2020) and has never advanced beyond the divisional round of the postseason.

As beloved as Beane’s “Moneyball” method is amongst those who bow at the altar of analytics, it has yet to pay off in the playoffs or bring Oakland even a series away from reaching the World Series. Maybe there’s a better way.

Arguably the worst team in baseball, the A’s are on the verge of officially heading to Las Vegas after the Nevada state legislature passed a bill during a special session this week to provide $380 million in public funding for a $1.5 billion stadium on the Strip. Republican Governor Joe Lombardo signed the bill into law and now MLB has to approve the move. Judging by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments, that is probably going to happen.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. I understand why they feel the way they do,” Manfred told reporters. “I think that the real question is, what is it that Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer. They never got to the point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site.”

Oakland A’s Take Another Leap Toward Las Vegas
Oakland A’s Take Another Leap Toward Las Vegas

The franchise agreed to purchase land for a new stadium near the Strip, so a move mirroring that of the Raiders now looks imminent

If the A’s do leave Oakland for Las Vegas, which they probably should at this point, the franchise may end up owing fans in their former hometown something other than kind words on the way out. Introduced by California Democrats Barbara Lee and Mark DeSaulnier, the “Moneyball Act” would require MLB to pay communities that lose their ballclubs to a relocation of more than 25 miles. Under the proposed legislation, a failure to pay would result in MLB losing its antitrust exemption.

“This legislation will ensure that no city and community is left behind when billionaires decide that lining their own pockets is more important than the community that supports them,” Lee said. “If the A’s ownership group decides to leave, Oakland should not be left empty-handed.”

Covering Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX collapse, Lewis’ next book Going Infinite is out in October. Don’t expect the A’s to still be playing baseball — anywhere — once it hits shelves.

More Like This

Mariano Rivera on the mound of the Yankees in 2013 at Yankee Stadium.
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Quinn Mathews throws the ball.
Stanford Pitcher Quinn Mathews Is a Prime Tommy John Candidate
Mr. Met poses for a photo at a Mets game.
Will Hiring a Biomechanical Analyst Save the Scuffling New York Mets?

Recommended

Suggested for you

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites

Keep Reading

The Hold Steady performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 19, 2008

Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Madely Lake, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, September 2003

The Best Workouts to Do With Your Aging Dad
Deer Tick

Deer Tick Is Aging Gracefully, Against All Odds
Mariano Rivera on the mound of the Yankees in 2013 at Yankee Stadium.

Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
dan white the magician holding playing cards

The Magician Is Still One of the Best Shows in NYC
Recovery Slides Hero Art

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Mr.Porter Sale Hero

The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Todd Snyder Sale Hero

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale
A person pouring a Cometeer coffee capsule in a glass with ice.

Review: This Is the Best At-Home Iced Coffee We’ve Tried

Trending

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes